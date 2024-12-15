Transformation plan: FBR to enforce ‘Faceless Customs Assessment’ system

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Under the transformation plan, the Federal Board of Revenue implements ‘Faceless Customs Assessment (FCA)’ system from 15th of December, 2024 at Karachi.

The FCA is one of the key components of the transformation plan approved by the Prime Minister.

Speaking at a press briefing at Customs House, Chief Collector of Customs Appraisement, Jamil Nasir said all the import goods declarations filed after 12.00 AM in the Appraisement Collectorates of Karachi shall be allocated to the Central Appraising Unit (CAU) for assessment which has been established at South Asia Pakistan Terminal, Karachi in terms of CGO No.6 of 2024 issued by FBR a few days ago.

Transformation plan & documentation: Traders to assist FBR in implementation

The Chief Collector said the system is part of a larger effort to improve customs clearance processes.

“The system aims to increase transparency in customs clearance by providing accurate and timely information,” he said, adding that the system is designed to streamline customs clearance processes, reducing delays and increasing efficiency.

Moreover Chief Collector said that the system includes a mechanism for holding customs officials accountable for their actions, with rewards for honest officers and penalties for those who do not comply.

The system includes a risk management component, which will help to identify and mitigate potential risks in the customs clearance process, he informed.

The faceless assessment system is a significant step forward for Pakistan Customs, and is expected to improve the overall efficiency and transparency of the customs clearance process.

After successful completion of the first phase at Karachi, the system would soon be rolled out at the upcountry ports and border stations and the appraisement function of Customs would be relocated outside the Customs Collectorates. All the arrangements have been finalized for the housing of appraisers and principal appraisers in a sanitized environment and 55 officers have already been posted to the CAU.

For enhancing productivity and ensuring accountability of the customs appraising officers posted in CAU, an incentive-based performance management mechanism has been introduced in the system. This mechanism would reward the appraising officers who perform their duties with diligence and integrity.

The eligibility criteria and licensing regime of Customs Clearing Agents have also been revamped and a points scoring system is being introduced to make them responsible for the correct and quality declarations.

Under the point scoring system, the Customs Agents who give true and honest declarations of description, value and origin etc. shall score more points and their profile would improve. On the contrary, the Customs agents who fail to show improvements in the declarations, would lose points and eventually their licence may be cancelled.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024