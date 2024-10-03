AGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.1%)
AIRLINK 133.75 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.53%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.98%)
DFML 45.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-4.05%)
DGKC 75.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.32%)
FCCL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.89%)
FFBL 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
FFL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
HUBC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.21%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.01%)
NBP 58.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.24%)
OGDC 148.10 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.61%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 109.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.83%)
PRL 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.45%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
TOMCL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-9.57%)
TPLP 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TREET 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
TRG 47.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.28%)
UNITY 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 8,610 Increased By 10.3 (0.12%)
BR30 26,047 Decreased By -100 (-0.38%)
KSE100 81,967 Increased By 162.4 (0.2%)
KSE30 26,075 Increased By 64 (0.25%)
Oct 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-03

Transformation plan & documentation: Traders to assist FBR in implementation

Recorder Report Published October 3, 2024 Updated October 3, 2024 08:24am

ISLAMABAD: The General Body meeting of the Pakistan Lingerie Manufacturers and Traders Association took place here on Wednesday with the commitment to assist the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in implementation of its transformation plan and documentation.

During the meeting, the renowned business personality Asamatullah Khan, CEO of Amami Clothing, was unanimously elected as the Chairman, while Furqan Sajjad was appointed as the Vice-Chairman of the association for a one-year term.

In his address, Asmatullah Khan expressed his commitment of achieving complete import substitution in this specific sector of textile and emphasized that with joint efforts we can easily boost exports for the benefit of Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves.

Khan extended his gratitude to the association members for their trust and assured them of his unwavering dedication to addressing their needs and concerns. He also pledged to establish a cooperative relationship with the government to enhance the competitiveness of lingerie in the European market. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of addressing tariff hikes to deter the influx of inferior quality and inexpensive imported products.

Vice Chairman Furqan Sajjad emphasized the necessity of promoting value addition in the textile sector, stressing that with government support, the industry has the potential to significantly contribute to the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FBR FBR transformation transformation plan Asmatullah Khan

Comments

200 characters

Transformation plan & documentation: Traders to assist FBR in implementation

Q1 exports surge 14.11pc to $7.875bn YoY

FBR begins implementation of transformation plan

Advised by World Bank, foreign consultant: Govt all set to overhaul PPRA Rules

Protected consumers to get power subsidy via e-vouchers

Conventional to Islamic mode: SBP sets new bank branch conversion criteria

IRSA projects 19pc water shortage for Kharif

Hearing held by CCP on M&A case: Wateen and Jazz advance their arguments

NPBs: encashment, conversion, redemption date extended

Formation of bench: SC rejects objections raised by counsel for IK

Bilawal says tabling amendments after 25th will be difficult

Read more stories