Transformation plan & documentation: Traders to assist FBR in implementation

ISLAMABAD: The General Body meeting of the Pakistan Lingerie Manufacturers and Traders Association took place here on Wednesday with the commitment to assist the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in implementation of its transformation plan and documentation.

During the meeting, the renowned business personality Asamatullah Khan, CEO of Amami Clothing, was unanimously elected as the Chairman, while Furqan Sajjad was appointed as the Vice-Chairman of the association for a one-year term.

In his address, Asmatullah Khan expressed his commitment of achieving complete import substitution in this specific sector of textile and emphasized that with joint efforts we can easily boost exports for the benefit of Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves.

Khan extended his gratitude to the association members for their trust and assured them of his unwavering dedication to addressing their needs and concerns. He also pledged to establish a cooperative relationship with the government to enhance the competitiveness of lingerie in the European market. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of addressing tariff hikes to deter the influx of inferior quality and inexpensive imported products.

Vice Chairman Furqan Sajjad emphasized the necessity of promoting value addition in the textile sector, stressing that with government support, the industry has the potential to significantly contribute to the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024