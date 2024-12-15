AGL 39.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 189.85 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.22%)
BOP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.93%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.77%)
DCL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
DFML 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.17%)
DGKC 105.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.43%)
FCCL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.25%)
FFBL 93.41 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.89%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HUBC 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
KEL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KOSM 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.33%)
MLCF 48.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.39%)
NBP 72.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-3.35%)
OGDC 222.95 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (4.47%)
PAEL 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.91%)
PIBTL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.62%)
PPL 201.45 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.76%)
PRL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.17%)
PTC 26.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
SEARL 116.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.12%)
TELE 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.53%)
TOMCL 36.61 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.36%)
TPLP 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.93%)
TREET 24.49 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (9.87%)
TRG 61.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.76%)
UNITY 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.72%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,150 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 38,093 Increased By 312.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 114,302 Increased By 121.3 (0.11%)
KSE30 35,805 Increased By 104.1 (0.29%)
Dec 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-15

CM performs ground-breaking of Havelian water scheme

APP Published 15 Dec, 2024 02:50am

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, performed ground breaking ceremony of Havelian Water Supply Scheme during his visit to Abbottabad on Saturday.

The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 4.64 billion, is expected to be completed within two years. Upon completion, it will provide 250,000 gallons of clean water daily to urban and rural areas of Tehsil Havelian, benefiting approximately 94,000 residents.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Chief Minister announced several other developmental projects for Tehsil Havelian, including Upgradation of Havelian Hospital, land acquisition for graveyard, construction of Havelian City Bypass, upgradation of ten primary schools, establishment of playgrounds and parks, construction of a middle school and a bridge,

development of Saji Kot Waterfall Road, expansion of Shewa Road, allocation of funds for a degree college building, installation of ten tube wells and 200 pressure pumps, establishment of five Basic Health Units (BHUs), construction of five community centres and others.

The Chief Minister expressed his commitment to transforming Tehsil Havelian into a developed region. He also paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for democracy.

Earlier, the Chief Minister attended the annual awards ceremony at Abbottabad Public School as the chief guest. He distributed medals and shields to students excelling in academic and extracurricular activities. During his speech, he announced a grant for the construction of an auditorium at the school.

Additionally, scholarships for orphaned students were increased from 20% to 100%, while provincial government scholarships were raised from 20% to 40%. The Chief Minister also announced an additional month’s salary for the school faculty.

He toured various stalls set up by students and praised their creativity and enthusiasm. The school principal Col Khalid Bashir (Retd), presented the institution’s annual performance report.

Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Havelian Water Supply Scheme Col Khalid Bashir (Retd)

Comments

200 characters

CM performs ground-breaking of Havelian water scheme

Tax evaders: Over 150 FBR-filed FIRs will be withdrawn on SC order

Central Asia: Pakistan trade corridors emerge as regional priority: Aleem

$330m loan agreement inked with ADB for ISPDP additional financing

Transformation plan: FBR to enforce ‘Faceless Customs Assessment’ system

PTI seeks ‘unconditional’ talks

‘Intra-trade among Saarc countries remains in low range of 5pc’

Border attacks increased 70pc after arrival of Taliban in Kabul, moot told

Sindh to develop SEZs for Chinese cos: minister

Non-availability of life-saving drugs adds to Kurram’s woes

Customs values on import of Cereal Foods in bulk packaging revised

Read more stories