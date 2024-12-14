Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PM Shehbaz calls for immediate shutdown of inefficient power plants, pushes for renewables

KSE-100 rebounds after over 1,500-point intra-day loss, closes in the green

May 9 riots: SC conditionally allows military courts to announce verdicts

World Bank approves $240mn for WASH services in Karachi

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Gold falls massive Rs5,000 per tola in Pakistan

Security forces kill 16 terrorists in KP, Balochistan operations: ISPR

