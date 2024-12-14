BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from December 13, 2024
- PM Shehbaz calls for immediate shutdown of inefficient power plants, pushes for renewables
- KSE-100 rebounds after over 1,500-point intra-day loss, closes in the green
- May 9 riots: SC conditionally allows military courts to announce verdicts
- World Bank approves $240mn for WASH services in Karachi
- OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
- Gold falls massive Rs5,000 per tola in Pakistan
- Security forces kill 16 terrorists in KP, Balochistan operations: ISPR
