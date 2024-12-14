AGL 39.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from December 13, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 14 Dec, 2024 09:18am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PM Shehbaz calls for immediate shutdown of inefficient power plants, pushes for renewables

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 rebounds after over 1,500-point intra-day loss, closes in the green

Read here for details.

  • May 9 riots: SC conditionally allows military courts to announce verdicts

Read here for details.

  • World Bank approves $240mn for WASH services in Karachi

Read here for details.

  • OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Read here for details.

  • Gold falls massive Rs5,000 per tola in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Security forces kill 16 terrorists in KP, Balochistan operations: ISPR

Read here for details.

