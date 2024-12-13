AGL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
PM Shehbaz calls for immediate shutdown of inefficient power plants, pushes for renewables

  • Statement from PM's Office says premier wants reforms in power sector expedited
BR Web Desk Published December 13, 2024 Updated December 13, 2024 04:08pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for an immediate shutdown of inefficient power plants while emphasising the need for a further reduction in electricity tariffs for consumers, according to a statement issued by the premier’s office.

Presiding over a review meeting on the power generation projects and the power sector in Pakistan, PM Shehbaz issued directives to ensure all measures related to power sector reforms are completed within the stipulated timeline.

According to a statement released by the PM’s Office on Friday, during the meeting, the participants were briefed on proposed new power projects, progress on ongoing projects, and the reforms underway in the electricity sector.

Outsandings against provincial depts/entities: Power minister seeks CMs’ intervention for recovery

The prime minister was given an update on the progress regarding the decommissioning of inefficient power plants.

“These outdated power plants should be shut down immediately,” he said.

“The closure of such plants will not only save valuable foreign exchange spent on fuel imports but also reduce electricity costs for consumers,” he emphasised.

PM Shehbaz directed authorities to take immediate action against officials deliberately obstructing power sector reforms. “The implementation of ongoing reforms in the power transmission system should be expedited,” he said.

The meeting also reviewed the current demand and capacity of electricity and progress in reforms within the transmission system.

Discos’ sell-off: Power Division fails to satisfy Senate panel

“Only low-cost electricity projects should be prioritized in the future,” stated PM Shehbaz, adding that local resources should be given priority for power generation projects.

The premier was also briefed on the progress of ongoing hydropower projects across the country. “Hydropower projects provide low-cost, eco-friendly electricity to consumers,” he said.

KE FCA for October: Nepra to approve Rs0.27/unit negative adjustment

Talking about renewable energy, the prime minister directed that the current electricity capacity should also be converted to solar energy. “Solar energy, an eco-friendly and low-cost source of electricity, is being utilized worldwide. Pakistan is fortunate to have vast potential for solar energy,” he said.

Federal Ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Dr Musadik Malik, Minister of State Ali Pervaiz Malik, and other senior officials participated in the meeting.

