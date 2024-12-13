Security forces kill 16 terrorists in KP, Balochistan operations: ISPR

Security forces have killed 16 terrorists in extensive intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, the military’s media affairs wing said on Friday.

On night 12-13 December, security forces conducted an operation in Lakki Marwat district on the reported presence of “khwarij”, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

“Own troops effectively engaged the ‘khwarij’ location and resultantly six khwarij were killed.”

In another operation on December 13, the security forces successfully neutralized ten terrorists in two separate IBOs conducted in the Musa Khel and Panjgur districts of Balochistan.

According to the ISPR, 43 terrorists have been killed in extensive IBOs across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan since December 9.

Eighteen terrorists were neutralised in KP, while 25 were sent to hell in Balochistan, causing a major setback to Fitna-Al-Khwarij and other terrorist groups operating in Balochistan.

“These operations will continue till peace in the area is restored and ‘khwarij’ are eliminated, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR added.

Pakistan has seen an increase in militancy since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in 2021, with the Pakistani chapter of the movement carrying out attacks mostly targeting security forces.

On December 10, a soldier was martyred and 15 terrorists were killed in an operation in Balochistan’s Zhob district.

According to the ISPR, Sepoy Arif ur Rehman (age 32 years; resident of Mansehra District) embraced martyrdom after fighting gallantly during the intense exchange of fire.

“A large quantity of weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed Khawarij,” it added.

Earlier this month, a Frontier Corps captain and an army soldier were martyred in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu and Khyber districts.