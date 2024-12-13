AGL 40.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
AIRLINK 195.25 Increased By ▲ 5.82 (3.07%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.42%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
DCL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.13%)
DFML 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.91%)
DGKC 106.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-2.19%)
FCCL 38.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
FFBL 93.48 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (3.97%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
HUBC 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
KEL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.31%)
KOSM 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.19%)
MLCF 48.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.14%)
NBP 73.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.3%)
OGDC 217.75 Increased By ▲ 4.34 (2.03%)
PAEL 34.03 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.15%)
PIBTL 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.52%)
PPL 199.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.29%)
PRL 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.74%)
PTC 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
SEARL 118.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.14%)
TELE 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.02%)
TOMCL 36.07 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.84%)
TPLP 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.58%)
TREET 23.87 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.09%)
TRG 61.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.26%)
UNITY 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.15%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
BR100 12,155 Decreased By -10.2 (-0.08%)
BR30 37,932 Increased By 151.5 (0.4%)
KSE100 114,075 Decreased By -105.9 (-0.09%)
KSE30 35,647 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.15%)
Dec 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India 10-year bond yield at 6.75%, traders eye debt sale

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2024 10:08am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields rose on Friday, hurt by elevated US yields and with the local benchmark bond yield at a point where a slight uptick could trigger a sell-off depending on demand at the weekly debt auction.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 6.7500% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, compared with its previous close of 6.7396%.

Later in the day, New Delhi aims to raise 370 billion rupees ($4.36 billion) through the sale of bonds, including 220 billion rupees of the benchmark bond.

“Ideally 6.75% is a strong resistance zone and should not be broken today. But a comfortable break will open the door for par levels of 6.79%,” a trader with a state-run bank said.

US yields remain elevated, with the 10-year yield staying near a three-week high and comfortably above the 4.30% mark in Asia hours, on concerns about the Federal Reserve’s rate easing cycle in 2025.

The rise comes after US November inflation data was in line with estimates, cementing bets of a Fed rate cut next week but clouding the outlook for next year.

Though the central bank is poised to cut rates on Wednesday, traders fear it may use a hawkish tone, indicating a pause at least for the early part of 2025.

India bond yields rise in lead up to domestic inflation data

Meanwhile, India’s retail inflation eased to 5.48% in November from a 14-month high of 6.21% in October.

The data gathers more prominence in the wake of expectations that the appointment of a new Reserve Bank of India governor will mean a looser monetary policy stance.

“We maintain our call for a 25 bps cut at the February meeting, with cumulative 75 bps cuts in this cycle, keeping an eye on the US dollar and dollar liquidity,” DBS said in a note.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India 10-year bond yield at 6.75%, traders eye debt sale

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Climate funding: ADB commits Rs700bn, IFIs follow suit

Discos’ sell-off: Power Division fails to satisfy Senate panel

KE FCA for October: Nepra to approve Rs0.27/unit negative adjustment

ODGCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Trial of civilians under the Army Act: CB’s Mandokhail raises concerns over legitimacy

SC CB dismisses pleas against practice procedure ordinance

Foreign investment: PM expresses satisfaction over OICCI report

Over 50 Chinese cos to invest $1.4bn in Sindh projects

$425m national transmission modernisation project: World Bank rates implementation as ‘moderately satisfactory’

Read more stories