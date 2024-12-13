AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
AIRLINK 195.25 Increased By ▲ 5.82 (3.07%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.42%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
DCL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.13%)
DFML 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.91%)
DGKC 106.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-2.19%)
FCCL 38.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
FFBL 93.48 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (3.97%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
HUBC 122.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
KEL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.31%)
KOSM 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.19%)
MLCF 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.26%)
NBP 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.41%)
OGDC 217.75 Increased By ▲ 4.34 (2.03%)
PAEL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.06%)
PIBTL 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.52%)
PPL 199.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)
PRL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.17%)
PTC 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
SEARL 118.52 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.28%)
TELE 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TOMCL 36.02 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.69%)
TPLP 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.9%)
TREET 23.81 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (6.82%)
TRG 61.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.18%)
UNITY 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.15%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
BR100 12,155 Decreased By -10.2 (-0.08%)
BR30 37,932 Increased By 151.5 (0.4%)
KSE100 114,082 Decreased By -98.5 (-0.09%)
KSE30 35,662 Decreased By -39.8 (-0.11%)
Indian rupee weakness to persist on rally in dollar, US

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2024 10:06am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee will have to contend with the higher run in the US dollar and yields at the open on Friday, which may push the local currency to a new all-time low.

The one-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open at 84.87-84.88 to the dollar, compared with 84.8575 in the previous session and near the all-time low of 84.88 hit on Thursday.

The dollar index climbed past the 107 handle in the New York session on Thursday to its highest in more than two weeks.

The 10-year US Treasury yield rose about six basis points.

Asian currencies declined on Friday, with the offshore Chinese yuan dipping past 7.28 to the dollar.

Comments from a top trade adviser to US President-elect Donald Trump warning China against currency manipulation likely weighed on the yuan.

Indian rupee slips to record low but central bank steps in to curb losses

A weaker yuan alongside “the sweeping” problems that the rupee is facing, “will likely result in one more busy day” for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), a currency trader at a bank said.

To support the rupee, India’s central bank has been selling dollars in the spot market and conducting buy/sell swaps.

The latter ensures that the intervention in the spot market does not have an impact on rupee liquidity and on forex reserves.

The RBI’s action in the swap market has distorted the dollar/rupee forward premiums, with near maturities yielding more than far maturities.

Indian rupee

