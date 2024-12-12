AGL 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.47%)
AIRLINK 189.96 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (1.05%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
DCL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
DFML 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2%)
DGKC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.24%)
FCCL 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.31%)
FFBL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (7.9%)
FFL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
HUBC 122.10 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (2.21%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
KEL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
KOSM 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
MLCF 49.97 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.01%)
NBP 74.04 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
OGDC 212.61 Increased By ▲ 7.76 (3.79%)
PAEL 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
PIBTL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (6.44%)
PPL 193.79 Increased By ▲ 8.38 (4.52%)
PRL 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PTC 27.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
SEARL 120.95 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.94%)
TELE 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.86%)
TOMCL 35.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.65%)
TPLP 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.53%)
TREET 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.42%)
TRG 61.16 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.63%)
UNITY 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.64%)
BR100 12,089 Increased By 316.9 (2.69%)
BR30 37,509 Increased By 925.2 (2.53%)
KSE100 113,301 Increased By 2491 (2.25%)
KSE30 35,323 Increased By 894.2 (2.6%)
Dec 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei hits 2-month high after in-line US inflation data

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2024 10:11am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average hit a two-month high on Thursday, tracking Wall Street’s strength, as an in-line U.S. inflation report boosted expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut this month.

The Nikkei crossed 40,000 for the first time since Oct. 15, rising to as high as 40,0091.51, before ending the morning session 1.29% higher at 39,881.1.

The broader Topix climbed 1.03% to 2,777.55.

“U.S. inflation data convinced the market that the Fed will cut rates at its meeting next week,” said Yugo Tsuboi chief strategist at Daiwa Securities.

A Labor Department report showed U.S. consumer prices in November increased by the most in seven months, though broadly in line with market expectations.

Nikkei gains on weaker yen, China’s surprise policy shift

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index advanced overnight and a rally in tech stocks, following the inflation data, lifted the Nasdaq above the 20,000-point milestone for the first time.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) will announce its policy decision next week and the market has priced in a rate hike by January, said Tsuboi.

“Whether the BOJ raises rates this month or next month, the market is unlikely to make a drastic move like in August.”

Chip-related stocks gained, with Advantest jumping 4.2% to become the biggest boost for the Nikkei. Tokyo Electron added 0.7%.

Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing rose 1.46%.

Nikkei 225 index Nikkei index Japan’s Nikkei share Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei hits 2-month high after in-line US inflation data

KSE-100 crosses 113,000 mark as buying spree continues

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Load management: Nepra directs NTDC, KE to employ real-time systems

ADB projects GDP growth at 3pc, inflation at 10pc

PM reaffirms commitment to implement reforms

150MW renewable energy projects: Nepra concludes hearing of KE’s Bid Evaluation Report

CAD declined 79pc in 2MFY25, NA told

ADB trims developing Asia’s growth forecast, flags US policy risks

Germany advocates peaceful Syria transition

Assad’s fall shows Russian military limited by Ukraine offensive

Read more stories