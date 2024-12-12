AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 206.78 Increased By ▲ 18.80 (10%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
CNERGY 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
DCL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
DFML 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
FCCL 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.08%)
FFBL 88.55 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.96%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.34%)
HUBC 122.19 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (2.29%)
HUMNL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.35%)
KEL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
KOSM 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.33%)
MLCF 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.46%)
NBP 74.49 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.13%)
OGDC 210.74 Increased By ▲ 5.89 (2.88%)
PAEL 33.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.39%)
PPL 194.00 Increased By ▲ 8.59 (4.63%)
PRL 34.51 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.68%)
PTC 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.77%)
SEARL 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.43%)
TELE 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
TOMCL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.12%)
TREET 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.92%)
TRG 61.14 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.59%)
UNITY 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.95%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (9.09%)
BR100 12,068 Increased By 295.6 (2.51%)
BR30 37,450 Increased By 865.6 (2.37%)
KSE100 113,106 Increased By 2295.6 (2.07%)
KSE30 35,258 Increased By 828.9 (2.41%)
Nikkei logs 2-month closing high after US data boosts Fed rate cut bets

Reuters Published December 12, 2024 Updated December 12, 2024 01:25pm

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share averagefinished at a two-month closing high on Thursday, tracking Wall Street’s strength, after an in-line U.S. inflation report boosted expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut next week.

The Nikkei climbed 1.21% in fourth straight session of gains to 39,849.14, its highest close since Oct. 15. The index crossed 40,000 for the first time since that day.

The broader Topix rose 0.86% to 2,773.03.

“The Nikkei was not able to keep the 40,000 level because investors sold stocks to book profits,” said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

“But the environment is positive for local equities because the yen seems to remain weak against the dollar even as the Fed is to cut rates and the Bank of Japan is to raise rates.”

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose on Wednesday and a rally in tech stocks lifted the Nasdaq above the 20,000-point milestone for the first time following the inflation report.

The BOJ is leaning toward keeping interest rates steady at its meeting next week as policymakers prefer to spend more time scrutinising overseas risks and clues on next year’s wage outlook.

Nikkei gains on weaker yen, China’s surprise policy shift

“Whether the BOJ raises rates this month or next month, the market is unlikely to make a drastic move like in August,” said Yugo Tsuboi, chief strategist at Daiwa Securities.

Swap rates indicated a 25.3% chance for a 25-bps rate increase next week and a 69% chance of that move in January.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest jumped 5% to become the biggest boost for the Nikkei. Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing rose 0.87%.

Silicon wafer maker Shin-Etsu Chemical fell 0.77% to weigh on the Nikkei the most.

Of more than 1,600 stocks trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s prime market, 64% rose and 32% fell, with 3% trading flat.

