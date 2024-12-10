AGL 40.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
AIRLINK 192.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.35 (-2.7%)
BOP 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
CNERGY 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.35%)
DCL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DFML 44.14 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.73%)
DGKC 109.70 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (3.81%)
FCCL 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
FFBL 81.48 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.53%)
FFL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.55%)
HUBC 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.16%)
KEL 6.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
MLCF 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.59%)
NBP 73.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.85%)
OGDC 196.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.09%)
PAEL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.71%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
PPL 175.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.2%)
PRL 34.51 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.76%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
SEARL 125.00 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (3.27%)
TELE 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.02%)
TOMCL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.19%)
TPLP 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.1%)
TREET 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.48%)
TRG 63.20 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (4.84%)
UNITY 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.08%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.73%)
BR100 11,803 Increased By 53.5 (0.46%)
BR30 36,242 Increased By 70.8 (0.2%)
KSE100 111,260 Increased By 1290.1 (1.17%)
KSE30 34,551 Increased By 420 (1.23%)
Nikkei gains on weaker yen, China’s surprise policy shift

Reuters Published 10 Dec, 2024 10:23am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average advanced on Tuesday as a softer yen lifted exporter shares, while stocks with a connection to China soared on Beijing’s new promises of an “appropriately loose” monetary policy next year.

The Nikkei rose 0.09% to 39,197.42 by the midday break, while the broader Topix gained 0.14% to 2,738.26.

Automakers were among exporter shares that climbed as the yen softened against the US dollar.

The dollar was trading around 151.14 yen during the session.

Toyota Motor advanced 0.9%, Suzuki Motor soared 3.5% and Honda Motor added 1.8%.

Fanuc and Yaskawa Electric, up 3.6% and 2.6% respectively, and other shares with strong ties to China rallied, after Beijing’s surprise announcement on Monday that it plans to implement a looser monetary policy and more proactive fiscal policy.

Shiseido jumped 4.9% to become the top percentage performer on the Nikkei.

A portion of Japan’s chip-related shares tracked AI leader Nvidia NVDA.O and other US technology shares lower after China’s market regulator launched a probe into Nvidia over suspected violation of the country’s antimonopoly law.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest, which counts Nvidia among its customers, traded flat after dipping in early trade.

However, the early gains on the Nikkei narrowed as investors awaited the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and Bank of Japan (BOJ) meeting next week for the policy decision.

Japan’s Nikkei tracks Wall Street higher; profit-taking caps rise

“A cut from the Federal Reserve is baked-in, but there’s uncertainty about what the BOJ does. So if the latter hikes, a stronger yen will hurt Japanese stocks,” said Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.

However, somewhat more hawkish guidance from the Fed regarding next year’s policy outlook could counterbalance the impact on the dollar-yen pair, Rodda added.

The US inflation report and the BOJ’s “tankan” survey are due this week.

Among other major stocks, chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron gained 2.2%, entertainment conglomerate Sony Group added 4%, while Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing slid 1.1%.

Bank of Japan Federal Open Market Committee Japan Nikkei share

