Dec 12, 2024
Pakistan

Pak delegation visit US to secure Aafia Siddiqui’s release

Published 12 Dec, 2024 06:01am

ISLAMABBAD: A high-level delegation of the Senate of Pakistan has arrived in Dallas, tasked with advancing efforts to secure the early release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani national currently incarcerated in the United States.

The Pakistani delegation is led by Senator Bushra Anjum Butt. Senator Butt’s visit comes as part of the Pakistani government’s sustained diplomatic initiative, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to obtain Dr Siddiqui’s release on compassionate grounds.

The delegation, which includes top Pakistani officials, has been working tirelessly to engage key US stakeholders and raise awareness about Dr Siddiqui’s case.

Senator Butt, nominated for this crucial mission by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, shall be meeting with Dr Siddiqui at the facility where she is being detained, offering her support and solidarity.

The delegation expressed optimism that the ongoing discussions would pave the way for a favourable outcome. “Our efforts are focused on securing Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s compassionate release and reuniting her with her family,” said Senator Butt. “The Prime Minister is personally committed to this cause and is leaving no stone unturned in seeking justice for Dr Siddiqui.”

During her visit, Senator Butt has engaged with several US officials, emphasising the importance of the strong, long-standing relationship between Pakistan and the United States. “Pakistan highly values its bilateral relations with the US,” she remarked. “We hope that this case can serve as an opportunity to further strengthen our diplomatic ties, while also demonstrating compassion and justice.”

The delegation is expected to continue its meetings with senior US government officials, advocating for Dr Siddiqui’s case, which has captured the attention of both the public and diplomatic communities in Pakistan. The outcome of these discussions holds great significance for the future of Pakistan-US relations and for the well-being of Dr Siddiqui and her family.

