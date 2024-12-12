PTI chairman addresses NA, demands govt provide justice to party

ISLAMABAD: With call to form an independent high-powered judicial commission to probe into May 9 and November 26 debacles, the beleaguered chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Gohar Ali Khan warned the government on Wednesday to ensure justice to the party or else it will be left with no option but to take to the streets.

Speaking on the floor of National Assembly, he said that the false flag operation of May 9 must be put to rest now and emphasized the need for accountability for the injustices the party has endured through constructive dialogue.

“We want a path forward through negotiations in this house. A committee has been formed for talks, and it should not be seen as a weakness,” he added.

He reiterated that if the challenges faced by the party are not resolved through negotiations, it will have no choice but to resort to street protests once more.

“Let us convene a parliamentary committee meeting, and the dust of May 9 should be settle now,” he maintained.

The PTI chairman severely criticised the state’s handling of the party’s peaceful protests, highlighting injustices and violence faced by PTI supporters.

“Our people were treated unjustly...the security forces used live fire on our workers. In any civilized society, such actions against peaceful protesters could not even be imagined,” he regretted.

He fell short to openly declare the parliament as a mere rubber stamp; however, he did urge the lawmakers to tackle institutional shortcomings, asserting that the house has miserably failed to protect its members and their families.

“Oppression may appear formidable, but it ultimately fades over time.” he stated, highlighting the importance of accountability and reform to avert future injustices.

He rejected government’s claim that PTI protesters were carrying weapons, saying the workers were completely unarmed and peaceful, which is the reason not a single thing was broken despite their presence at Jinnah Avenue for about two days.

While the party has not announced to take to the streets once again, it has said that it would begin a civil disobedience movement later this month if the government does not accept its demands, including the repealing of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

He pointed to recent global events, referencing protests in countries such as Brazil, where demonstrators entered legislative buildings without violent confrontation. “In those countries, did they fire bullets”, he questioned.

“Here, when we held a constitutional protest, the government responded with gunfire,” he lamented.

He criticised the government’s narrative, particularly, a statement from the defense minister that suggested the bullets were fired by the guards of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

“It is absurd that the government refuses to acknowledge that bullets were fired,” he added.

He also addressed criticism of PTI’s use of the “Pashtun card”, asserting, “Our people who came out in protest were unarmed. We are not playing the Pashtun card.”

Gohar dismissed accusations that PTI was using protests for political gains, stating that PTI founder Imran Khan’s popularity was already proven by events like the February 8 elections.

“Imran Khan does not need rallies for popularity,” he said.

Commending the opposition for choosing dialogue within the assembly over street protests, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that “it is a positive step that the opposition has decided to discuss matters in the house.”

Highlighting economic developments, he claimed that inflation has decreased, interest rates have dropped, and the stock exchange has improved.

He also added that PM Shehbaz Sharif holds two to three meetings daily focused on the economy. While welcoming criticism, the law minister urged fair acknowledgement of progress.

“You’ve all the rights to criticize us when it’s needed, but do commend us when something good happens,” Tarar further said.

“You may raise issues, but we also have the right to respond.”

Naveed Qamar of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) raised concerns over the absence of federal ministers during the question hour.

“We don’t see any minister in the house to respond to our questions which is quite unfortunate,” he said, and urged the chair to issue a ruling mandating that only federal ministers answer queries instead of parliamentary secretaries.

The NA Deputy Speaker, Murtaza Shah, said that he would send a missive to the prime minister to take notice of the ministers’ absence from house proceedings.

The law minister acknowledged the matter and said: “This concern is valid and aligns with the prime minister’s directive. We are working on improving these processes.”

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam called upon KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to prioritise governance and address the pressing issues faced by the people of the province.

He expressed concern over the deteriorating situation in Kurram District, adding an all-parties conference was convened in Peshawar, but the chief minister skipped it.

He reiterated that maintaining law and order is primarily the responsibility of the provincial government while assuring the federal government’s readiness to assist upon the province’s request.

