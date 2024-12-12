AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 187.98 Increased By ▲ 9.91 (5.57%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.45%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 107.91 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.95%)
FCCL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
FFBL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.76%)
HUBC 119.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.18%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.29%)
KOSM 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 49.47 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.85%)
NBP 73.66 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 204.85 Increased By ▲ 11.09 (5.72%)
PAEL 33.56 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.39%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
PPL 185.41 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.51%)
PRL 33.61 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.1%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (8.39%)
SEARL 119.82 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-4.11%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.87%)
TOMCL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.42%)
TREET 20.26 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.99%)
TRG 60.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.48%)
UNITY 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,772 Increased By 249.2 (2.16%)
BR30 36,584 Increased By 1034.2 (2.91%)
KSE100 110,810 Increased By 1913.6 (1.76%)
KSE30 34,429 Increased By 620.5 (1.84%)
Dec 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-12

PTI chairman addresses NA, demands govt provide justice to party

Naveed Butt | Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 12 Dec, 2024 07:32am

ISLAMABAD: With call to form an independent high-powered judicial commission to probe into May 9 and November 26 debacles, the beleaguered chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Gohar Ali Khan warned the government on Wednesday to ensure justice to the party or else it will be left with no option but to take to the streets.

Speaking on the floor of National Assembly, he said that the false flag operation of May 9 must be put to rest now and emphasized the need for accountability for the injustices the party has endured through constructive dialogue.

“We want a path forward through negotiations in this house. A committee has been formed for talks, and it should not be seen as a weakness,” he added.

He reiterated that if the challenges faced by the party are not resolved through negotiations, it will have no choice but to resort to street protests once more.

“Let us convene a parliamentary committee meeting, and the dust of May 9 should be settle now,” he maintained.

The PTI chairman severely criticised the state’s handling of the party’s peaceful protests, highlighting injustices and violence faced by PTI supporters.

“Our people were treated unjustly...the security forces used live fire on our workers. In any civilized society, such actions against peaceful protesters could not even be imagined,” he regretted.

He fell short to openly declare the parliament as a mere rubber stamp; however, he did urge the lawmakers to tackle institutional shortcomings, asserting that the house has miserably failed to protect its members and their families.

“Oppression may appear formidable, but it ultimately fades over time.” he stated, highlighting the importance of accountability and reform to avert future injustices.

He rejected government’s claim that PTI protesters were carrying weapons, saying the workers were completely unarmed and peaceful, which is the reason not a single thing was broken despite their presence at Jinnah Avenue for about two days.

While the party has not announced to take to the streets once again, it has said that it would begin a civil disobedience movement later this month if the government does not accept its demands, including the repealing of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

He pointed to recent global events, referencing protests in countries such as Brazil, where demonstrators entered legislative buildings without violent confrontation. “In those countries, did they fire bullets”, he questioned.

“Here, when we held a constitutional protest, the government responded with gunfire,” he lamented.

He criticised the government’s narrative, particularly, a statement from the defense minister that suggested the bullets were fired by the guards of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

“It is absurd that the government refuses to acknowledge that bullets were fired,” he added.

He also addressed criticism of PTI’s use of the “Pashtun card”, asserting, “Our people who came out in protest were unarmed. We are not playing the Pashtun card.”

Gohar dismissed accusations that PTI was using protests for political gains, stating that PTI founder Imran Khan’s popularity was already proven by events like the February 8 elections.

“Imran Khan does not need rallies for popularity,” he said.

Commending the opposition for choosing dialogue within the assembly over street protests, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that “it is a positive step that the opposition has decided to discuss matters in the house.”

Highlighting economic developments, he claimed that inflation has decreased, interest rates have dropped, and the stock exchange has improved.

He also added that PM Shehbaz Sharif holds two to three meetings daily focused on the economy. While welcoming criticism, the law minister urged fair acknowledgement of progress.

“You’ve all the rights to criticize us when it’s needed, but do commend us when something good happens,” Tarar further said.

“You may raise issues, but we also have the right to respond.”

Naveed Qamar of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) raised concerns over the absence of federal ministers during the question hour.

“We don’t see any minister in the house to respond to our questions which is quite unfortunate,” he said, and urged the chair to issue a ruling mandating that only federal ministers answer queries instead of parliamentary secretaries.

The NA Deputy Speaker, Murtaza Shah, said that he would send a missive to the prime minister to take notice of the ministers’ absence from house proceedings.

The law minister acknowledged the matter and said: “This concern is valid and aligns with the prime minister’s directive. We are working on improving these processes.”

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam called upon KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to prioritise governance and address the pressing issues faced by the people of the province.

He expressed concern over the deteriorating situation in Kurram District, adding an all-parties conference was convened in Peshawar, but the chief minister skipped it.

He reiterated that maintaining law and order is primarily the responsibility of the provincial government while assuring the federal government’s readiness to assist upon the province’s request.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

National Assembly NA PTI PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan

Comments

200 characters

PTI chairman addresses NA, demands govt provide justice to party

Load management: Nepra directs NTDC, KE to employ real-time systems

ADB projects GDP growth at 3pc, inflation at 10pc

PM reaffirms commitment to implement reforms

150MW renewable energy projects: Nepra concludes hearing of KE’s Bid Evaluation Report

CAD declined 79pc in 2MFY25, NA told

ADB trims developing Asia’s growth forecast, flags US policy risks

Germany advocates peaceful Syria transition

Assad’s fall shows Russian military limited by Ukraine offensive

NFC award: govt official says IMF has attached no conditions

APTMA urges FBR to revisit new customs system

Read more stories