AGL 40.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 186.99 Increased By ▲ 8.92 (5.01%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.17%)
DCL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
DFML 41.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 107.54 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.61%)
FCCL 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.59%)
FFBL 81.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (8.98%)
HUBC 119.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.11%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
KEL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.8%)
KOSM 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
MLCF 49.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.49%)
NBP 73.97 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.57%)
OGDC 205.50 Increased By ▲ 11.74 (6.06%)
PAEL 33.49 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.17%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
PPL 185.50 Increased By ▲ 11.43 (6.57%)
PRL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
PTC 27.50 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (8.82%)
SEARL 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.56 (-4.45%)
TELE 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.29%)
TOMCL 35.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
TPLP 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.85%)
TREET 20.26 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.99%)
TRG 60.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.26%)
UNITY 37.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,773 Increased By 249.7 (2.17%)
BR30 36,595 Increased By 1045.2 (2.94%)
KSE100 110,810 Increased By 1913.6 (1.76%)
KSE30 34,429 Increased By 620.5 (1.84%)
Gold price per tola gains Rs3,100 in Pakistan

Published December 11, 2024 Updated December 11, 2024 02:58pm

Gold prices in Pakistan registered a significant gain on Wednesday in line with their increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs280,500 after a single-day increase of Rs3,100.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs240,484 after it registered an increase of Rs2,658, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price per tola increased by Rs1,000 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold increased on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,693 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $31 during the day.

Silver rates also saw an increase of Rs50, clocking in at Rs3,450 per tola.

Globally, gold prices scaled a two-week peak on Wednesday, supported by escalating geopolitical tensions and expectations of another rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve next week, and ahead of the closely watched U.S. inflation report later in the day.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,698.47 per ounce, as of 0253 GMT, and hit its highest since Nov. 25.

US gold futures rose 0.6% to $2,734.70.

