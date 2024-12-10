AGL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
AIRLINK 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -19.78 (-10%)
BOP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
CNERGY 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.95%)
DCL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.81%)
DFML 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-4.95%)
DGKC 106.70 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.97%)
FCCL 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.26%)
FFBL 81.45 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.5%)
FFL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.4%)
HUBC 119.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.11%)
KEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.22%)
KOSM 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.3%)
MLCF 48.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.34%)
NBP 72.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.67%)
OGDC 193.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.57 (-1.81%)
PAEL 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-8.26%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.87%)
PPL 175.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.71%)
PRL 32.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.01%)
PTC 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
SEARL 124.30 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.69%)
TELE 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.14%)
TOMCL 35.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.88%)
TPLP 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-8.32%)
TREET 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.19%)
UNITY 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.85%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-8.74%)
BR100 11,535 Decreased By -214.8 (-1.83%)
BR30 35,550 Decreased By -621.5 (-1.72%)
KSE100 108,897 Decreased By -1073.7 (-0.98%)
KSE30 33,809 Decreased By -321.9 (-0.94%)
Dec 10, 2024
Markets

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 10 Dec, 2024 02:48pm

Gold prices in Pakistan registered a gain on Tuesday in line with their increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs277,400 after a single-day increase of Rs1,000.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs237,826 after it registered an increase of Rs858, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price per tola increased by Rs2,000 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold increased on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,662 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $10 during the day.

On the other hand, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs3,400 per tola.

Globally, gold prices extended gains on Tuesday, buoyed by top consumer China’s pledge to ramp up policy stimulus to help spur economic growth, with investors awaiting US inflation data for further insights into the Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook.

Spot gold had gained 0.4% to $2,669.84 per ounce, as of 0248 GMT.

US gold futures rose 0.3% at $2,692.50. Gold hit a two-week high on Monday, supported by China’s central bank resuming purchases after a six-month hiatus.

