Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan registered a gain on Tuesday in line with their increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs277,400 after a single-day increase of Rs1,000.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs237,826 after it registered an increase of Rs858, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price per tola increased by Rs2,000 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold increased on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,662 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $10 during the day.

On the other hand, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs3,400 per tola.

Globally, gold prices extended gains on Tuesday, buoyed by top consumer China’s pledge to ramp up policy stimulus to help spur economic growth, with investors awaiting US inflation data for further insights into the Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook.

Spot gold had gained 0.4% to $2,669.84 per ounce, as of 0248 GMT.

US gold futures rose 0.3% at $2,692.50. Gold hit a two-week high on Monday, supported by China’s central bank resuming purchases after a six-month hiatus.