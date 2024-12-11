AGL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
AIRLINK 182.51 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (2.49%)
BOP 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.31%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.45%)
DCL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
DFML 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.01%)
DGKC 109.05 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (2.02%)
FCCL 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.95%)
FFBL 82.24 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.43%)
FFL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (6.35%)
HUBC 120.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.75%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
KEL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.57%)
KOSM 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
MLCF 49.65 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.22%)
NBP 73.50 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.92%)
OGDC 200.50 Increased By ▲ 6.74 (3.48%)
PAEL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (4.23%)
PIBTL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.62%)
PPL 180.20 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (3.52%)
PRL 33.52 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.82%)
PTC 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (7.04%)
SEARL 125.50 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.43%)
TELE 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.97%)
TOMCL 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
TPLP 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TREET 19.55 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (6.13%)
TRG 60.76 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.45%)
UNITY 38.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,745 Increased By 221.7 (1.92%)
BR30 36,365 Increased By 815.2 (2.29%)
KSE100 110,750 Increased By 1853.5 (1.7%)
KSE30 34,381 Increased By 572 (1.69%)
Dec 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold touches two-week peak; US inflation data in focus

Reuters Published 11 Dec, 2024 11:35am

Gold prices scaled a two-week peak on Wednesday, supported by escalating geopolitical tensions and expectations of another rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve next week, and ahead of the closely watched U.S. inflation report later in the day.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,698.47 per ounce, as of 0253 GMT, and hit its highest since Nov. 25.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.6% to $2,734.70.

Investors’ focus is on the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is expected to have risen by 0.3% in November. The data could help set expectations for the Fed’s 2025 policy.

“An expected (CPI) number pretty much gives the Fed green light to cut (interest rates) next week and that might be the catalyst we need to see for gold,” said Kyle Rodda, financial market analyst at Capital.com.

The Fed is likely to cut rates by 25 basis points on Dec. 18, according to 90% of economists polled by Reuters, with most expecting a pause in late January amid concerns over inflationary risks.

Gold hits two-week high

On the geopolitical front, the Israeli military said it struck most of the strategic weapons stockpiles in Syria and hit two Syrian navy facilities, while the South Korean police raided the presidential office over martial law, Yonhap news agency reported.

Gold is considered a safe investment during economic and geopolitical turmoils and tends to thrive in a low-interest-rate environment.

Central bank buying, monetary policy easing and geopolitical tensions have propelled bullion to multiple record highs this year, putting it on track for its best year since 2010, with a nearly 31% increase so far.

Goldman Sachs on Tuesday reiterated its bullish stance on prices and pushed back on the argument that bullion cannot rally to $3,000 per ounce by end-2025 in a world where the dollar stays stronger.

Spot silver added 0.1% to $31.93 per ounce, platinum gained 0.5% to $947.55 and palladium rose 0.7% to $975.19.

Gold Gold Prices US gold gold rate LME gold US gold prices

Comments

200 characters

Gold touches two-week peak; US inflation data in focus

KSE-100 gains over 2,000 points amid broad-based buying

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

SIFC to take up critical energy sector issues today

Banking sector’s ADR climbs to nearly 48% as of Nov 29

Banking sector: ADR-based tax system alternatives discussed

Baggage rules: FBR withdraws draft notification

Budgetary support: Over Rs2trn borrowings cleared in just 5 months

Flight resumption: UK’s go-ahead likely by first quarter of 2025

Mobile apps: SBP issues new guidelines for transaction security

34 banks declared withholding agents

Read more stories