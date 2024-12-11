AGL 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.07%)
Baggage rules: FBR withdraws draft notification

Recorder Report Published December 11, 2024 Updated December 11, 2024 09:02am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Tuesday withdrew draft notification i.e. SRO 2028(I)/2024, proposing amendments in the baggage rules.

According to the FBR announcement on Tuesday, the FBR issued draft SRO 2028(I)/2024 dated 06.12.2024 proposing certain amendments in its notification No. SRO 666(I)/2006 dated 28.06.2006 pertaining to Baggage Rules, which has created a wrong impression that the value of personal baggage has been fixed up to USD1200 and this confusion has been circulating in the press and other media in the country.

It is hereby clarified that in the draft notification, the term “commercial quantity” defined in Baggage Rules, 2006 was elaborated to fix a limit of USD1200 for goods brought in baggage prima facie for trading or pecuniary gain. The purpose of the draft amendment is to curb the misuse of the baggage facility by commercial carriers.

Limiting value to $1,200: FBR decides to tighten baggage rules

However, as explicitly mentioned in the notification the limit of USD 1200 does not include the items for “personal use or gift” by a passenger.

Therefore, it is clarified that the limit of USD 1200 mentioned in the draft notification does not apply to items of personal use and bona fide baggage items. The impression that Customs shall confiscate personal baggage valuing more than USD 1200 is strongly rebutted.

As the draft notification has been widely misinterpreted in the public particularly in the social media, therefore to avoid spread of further confusion the draft Notification has been withdrawn, FBR added.

