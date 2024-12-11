Gen Faiz formally charged: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: The Field General Court Martial (FGCM) proceedings against Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed (retd) began on August 12, 2024, under relevant sections of the Pakistan Army Act, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (retd) has been formally charged. The charges include involvement in political activities, violations of the Official Secrets Act, actions detrimental to state security and interests, misuse of authority and official resources, and causing undue harm to individuals.

“[...] and in the first place has been formally prosecuted on charges of engaging in political activities, violations of Official Secret Act detrimental to safety and interest of the state, misuse of authority & government resources and causing wrongful loss to a person(s),” the military’s media wing said in a brief statement.

During the FGCM process, a separate investigation was being conducted into General Faiz Hameed’s alleged involvement in violent incidents causing unrest and chaos across the country. This included examining his role in events linked to the violent incidents of May 9, 2024.

The scope of the investigation extended to uncovering any collusion with and influence of malicious political elements in these violent occurrences, the ISPR stated.The ISPR emphasised that throughout the FGCM proceedings, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (retd) had been granted all legal rights as per the law.

Former ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (retd) was taken into military custody in August on charges of abuse of power and violating the Army Act. The arrest followed a Supreme Court-ordered inquiry into complaints of land grabbing and misconduct during a raid on a private housing society.

The Pakistan Army initiated a court-martial based on these allegations and established further violations of the Army Act after his retirement. Three other retired officers were also detained in connection with the same case.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024