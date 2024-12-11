Punjab governor tells Sindh CM: PPP to regain its position in Punjab

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the PPP believes in politics of public service aimed at betterment of the people especially for unprivileged class.

He said this during a meeting with the Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan here at Governor House on Tuesday. During the meeting, various matters including party affairs came under discussion.

Syed Murad Ali Shah appreciated Punjab governor for his leadership to induce vigour and enthusiasm in the party workers.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that the Muslim League-N should fulfil the promises made to the PPP. There is a need for unity and joint efforts to deal with the challenges faced by the country, he said, adding: “The meeting of the coordination committee of Muslim League-N and Pakistan People’s Party will be held in Lahore on December 24 and hopefully things will improve.”

The governor said that Peoples Party would regain its position in Punjab. He added that Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is a leader of the youth in true sense and Insha Allah Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be the next Prime Minister of the country. He said, “Terrorism has once again surged in the country; jawans of security forces are laying down their lives to ensure the security of homeland,” he said and paid tributes to the martyrs of the security forces in the war against terrorism.

Hasan Murtaza, General Secretary of Peoples Party Central Punjab while talking on the occasion said that exemplary measures have been taken in Sindh province in terms of education, health, road infrastructure, but it is not being projected on the media. He said that there should be exchanges of academics, journalists and parliamentary delegations between Sindh and Punjab.

