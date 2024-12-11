AGL 40.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-11

Awareness rally organized

Recorder Report Published 11 Dec, 2024 07:51am

HYDERABAD: In connection of International Human rights day a rally was carried out by District Administration Hyderabad in supervision of ADC I Abdul Khaliq Baloch from Shehbaz Building to state bank Hyderabad.

While talking to the media Additional Deputy Commissioner said that “district administration is strive to ensure equality among the masses, we are working closely with human rights, NGOs to eliminate child labour, violence against women and other basic rights.

The availability of human rights in written constitution of Pakistan is the evidence that our society respect the International humanitarian law”.

