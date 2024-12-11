AGL 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.07%)
AIRLINK 175.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-1.61%)
BOP 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.31%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.32%)
DCL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DFML 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.91%)
DGKC 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.04%)
FCCL 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.56%)
FFBL 82.52 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.77%)
FFL 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.26%)
HUBC 120.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.8%)
HUMNL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
KEL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.25%)
KOSM 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 48.74 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.33%)
NBP 72.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.18%)
OGDC 193.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.03%)
PAEL 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.43%)
PIBTL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
PPL 176.00 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (1.11%)
PRL 33.14 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.66%)
PTC 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
SEARL 124.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.17%)
TELE 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.65%)
TOMCL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
TPLP 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.81%)
TREET 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.98%)
TRG 60.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
UNITY 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.81%)
BR100 11,629 Increased By 105.9 (0.92%)
BR30 35,884 Increased By 333.7 (0.94%)
KSE100 109,957 Increased By 1060 (0.97%)
KSE30 34,209 Increased By 400.3 (1.18%)
Dec 11, 2024
Opinion Print 2024-12-11

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The Third Wife has more influence than the top party leadership appointed by the founder

Anjum Ibrahim Published 11 Dec, 2024 07:20am

The clash of the Titans. “Well, the US had been trying to get rid of the Assad dynasty for decades, not years, decades…”

“I thought it was revenge that is a dish best served cold not…not…”

“Alright, so let me rephrase it – better late than never.”

“Hamm and the West wonders why the under 40s are no longer listening to their mainstream media but to social media.”

“That applies not only in the West, it’s also the East and the North and the South and…”

“Stop, there is no end. You are like our politicians – once you get started, there is no holding you back – straight into the realm of La La land.”

“There is North East and…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“OK, and in any case La La Land won six Oscars.”

“You can’t deny that what is well packaged on the mainstream media can be easily challenged when looked at in a historical context accompanied by present day pictures uploaded on social media and…”

“Agreed, and this is the reason why the under 40s are anti-Israel and against US foreign policy in the two conflicts – Israel and Ukraine….”

“Right, so the conclusion is the under 40s gave Trump his electrical victory but for the policy to change they have to reach the age where these under 40s are occupying the corridors of power, I reckon another 20 to 25 years…”

“The Americans need to learn from us. Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) is an exception: she not only jumped the queue but also has won with…with…”

“From between one and 2 on a scale of one to ten social media exposure”

“Precisely, but anyway, when I was talking of Titans I wasn’t referring to the Syria fiasco with the Syrians shown on Western media as happy as when Saddam Hussein was toppled and look at Iraq today.”

“Indeed, but when I talked of the Titans, I was referring to domestic Titans.”

“Domestically, there are those who think they are Titans and then there are those who are Titans.”

“Indeed, though I would define domestic Titans differently – there are shackled Titans, Titans who use their influence over those shackled and Titans who…”

“Be careful.”

“I am always careful but don’t you think the shackled Titans must listen to those who have greater experience, I mean to say that a shackled Titan will not take revenge from a Titan who knows he is under no threat in or outside office with or without the reinstallation of a shackled Titan…”

“Don’t complicate matters. The Third Wife has more influence than the top party leadership appointed by The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless, this is an obvious…”

“They know, which is why she came with full Khyber Pakhtunkhwa protocol to the court in the twin cities, didn’t she!”

“Smart.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

