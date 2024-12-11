CJP advocates access to justice for marginalised people

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi highlighted the importance of ensuring access to justice for the marginalised sections of society, including women, children, and persons with disabilities.

The chief justice visited the Judicial Complex Makran and held a meeting with judicial officers and the representatives of the Makran Bar Association.

Addressing the bar members, he underscored the integral relationship between the bench and bar, emphasising that the judiciary relies on the bar’s cooperation to perform its constitutional duties. He reiterated that, under the principle of the trichotomy of powers, the judiciary is entrusted with interpreting the law and safeguarding the fundamental rights of the people as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan.

He stressed that enhancing attendance and facilitating justice delivery for these groups must be prioritised.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024