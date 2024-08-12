Aug 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Top City Case: Ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed taken into military custody, says ISPR

  • Process of Field General Court Martial has been initiated: military's media wing
Published August 12, 2024 Updated August 12, 2024 05:29pm
LIVE: Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (retd) taken in military custody

Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed (retd) has been taken into military custody, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated on Monday.

“Complying with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry, was undertaken by Pakistan Army, to ascertain correctness of complaints in the Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (retd),” the ISPR said in a press statement.

“Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (retd), under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act.

“In addition, multiple instances of violation of Pakistan Army Act post retirement have also been established. The process of Field General Court Martial has been initiated and Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (retd) has been taken into military custody.”

More to follow

