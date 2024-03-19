Brother of Faiz Hameed arrested

RAWALPINDI: The anti-corruption department on Monday arrested a former deputy tehsildar, Sardar Najaf Hameed, brother of former DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (retired), in a case related to corruption and misuse of authority after court canceled his bail.

The anti-corruption department’s official arrested Hameed after the anti-corruption court’s judge Judge Ali Nawaz Bhakar rejected his bail after he arrived late to the court.

The anti-corruption department’s official after arresting him in the case registered against him under sections 468, 420, and 471 shifted him to Chakwal where he will be produced before the court for obtaining his physical remand.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024