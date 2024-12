President HCSTSI forms 44 sub-committees to address trader’s issues

HYDERABAD: President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon, has formed 44 sub-committees to address the issues of the traders and industrialists community with various government departments.

He announced the names of their conveners & co-conveners and distributed appointment letters during a meeting of conveners held at the Chamber.

He stated that being appointed as a convener comes with a great responsibility, as conveners must act as representatives of the Chamber and play an active role in resolving the issues faced by traders and industrialists through the relevant departments. President Saleem Memon emphasized that the selection of competent individuals for all sub-committees was conducted after thorough scrutiny.

He made these remarks while addressing the newly elected conveners and co-conveners at the meeting. It is worth noting that the Executive Committee had authorized the President to form these sub-committees during its first meeting.

The newly appointed conveners include: Visa Recommendation Committee Ahmed Idrees Chohan, Banking Affairs, Shan Sehgal, FBR/Customs Affairs Haji Muhammad Yaqoob (Co-Conveners Doulat Ram Lohana, Muhammad Sanawwar Qureshi), Adviser to Chamber President, Law Enforcement Agencies, Print and Electronic Media Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani, Coordinator Muhammad Akram Ansari, Law & Order Saleemuddin Qureshi (Co-Convener Suhail Ahmed Qureshi), SMEDA Doulat Ram Lohana, HESCO Dr. Kishan Chand (Co-Convener Waseem Ahmed Qureshi), Arts and Designing, Textile and Bedding Industry Ashfaq Ahmed (Co-Convener Masroor Iqbal), Cantonment Board Moiz Abbas, Hyderabad SITE Affairs Shahid Qaim Khani, Event Management and Food Arrangements Muhammad Sharif Punjani, Welfare Affairs Dr. Iqbal Motlani, Railway Affairs Shaikh Ghulam Rasool, Legal Affairs Muhammad Sanawwar Qureshi, Diplomatic Affairs Muhammad Al-Nasir, Sports and Culture Muhammad Asghar Khilji, Grain and Food Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam, Hajj and Umrah Dr. Muhammad Yousuf, Urban Development and Homeopathic/Alternative Medicine Dr. Muhammad Ismail Farooq Nami, Encroachments and Traffic Affairs Muhammad Yaseen Khilji, Environmental Protection Authority Aamir Shahab, Hyderabad Small Industries Affairs Aslam Bawani, EOBI, Social Security and Labour Affairs Parvez Faheem Noorwala, Seminar Committee Irfan Nathani, Allied Industries Affairs Zulfiqar Ahmed Farooqi (Co-Convener Akbar Ali Khoja), Picnic Muhammad Idrees Memon, TDAP Shaikh Ahmed Hussain. Telecommunication & Communication Irfan Arbiani, Health Affairs Muhammad Naeem Shaikh, Market Committee Affairs Dr. Abdul Jabbar Rajput (Co-Convener Muhammad Hashir Altaf), SSGC Affairs Sikandar Ali Rajput, Local Government Affairs Muhammad Kashif Shaikh (Co-Convener: Nazir Muhammad Ghouri), Information Technology Muhammad Farhan Iqbal, Excise and Taxation Kishor Kumar Bhatia, Chemical & Dyes Samar Ali Jafri, Hotel & Tourism Muhammad Fahad Mian, Driving License Affairs Muhammad Ayoub Shaikh, Post Office Javed Hussain Qureshi, Bulletin and Publication Muhammad Younus Malik, Agriculture Naeem Aslam, Bangles: Muhammad Saleem Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024