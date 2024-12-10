AGL 40.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-10

Hepatitis-B & C may lead towards chronic disease

Recorder Report Published December 10, 2024 Updated December 10, 2024 08:22am

LAHORE: Hepatitis-B and C are more dangerous in a way that they cause chronic hepatitis and symptoms are not evident until the disease is advanced and liver is damaged.

“People should get screened for Hepatitis-B and C as nine out of 10 people living with hepatitis don’t know they have the disease,” renowned Gastroenterologist and Prof. of Medicine, Mayo Hospital Lahore, Dr. Israr ul Haq Toor while delivering lecture to medical students.

He said the symptoms in Hepatitis-A and E are: jaundice, vomiting, body aches and fever. “It settles in 4-6 weeks with supportive medicines. In rare cases it gets complicated and patients admitted in intensive care unit (ICU). Hepatitis-A and E spread by polluted water. On the other hand, Hepatitis-B and C spread by blood and related products,” he said.

Prof. Israr Toor further highlighted that the people should avoid unnecessary injections and drips, avoid tattoos, get dental and surgical procedures only from recognised medical facilities with proper sterilization of instruments. He urged the citizens to take proactive measures for their health, including regular screening and vaccination.

Hepatitis B and C Mayo Hospital Lahore chronic disease Dr. Israr ul Haq Toor

