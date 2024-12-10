Lamp lighting ceremony held at KGH ‘There’s need to provide professional education to the youth’

KARACHI: Addressing the 17th lamp lighting and oath-taking ceremony of Kharadar General Hospital School of Nursing, Vice Chancellor of Dow University of Health Sciences, Professor Muhammad Saeed Qureshi said that the future of the country can be brightened only by providing professional education to the youth. The country needs millions of nurses.

Significant improvements can be made in the health system only by developing the nursing sector. Kharadar General Hospital School of Nursing is performing its duty of serving the country by preparing excellent nurses through high-quality educational, teaching and research services.

A professional nurse not only plays an important role in saving lives but also instills the desire and hope to live. Addressing the ceremony, renowned industrialist and philanthropist Muhammad Bashir Jan Muhammad said that to improve the conditions of the country, human investment will have to be made in the education and health sectors. This country has blessed us a lot, now the need is for the capitalist class to be inspired by the spirit of humanitarian service and make practical efforts to improve the conditions of the underprivileged population. He further said that quality education and easy provision of health are important needs of the society. There is a lot of scope for improvement in the nursing sector. Only by developing the nursing sector can we achieve health goals. Addressing the ceremony, Special Secretary Health Dr Dabeer Ahmed Khan said that the nurse is the heart of the health system and the nucleus of the health cell.

The nursing sector is considered the most ethical and trustworthy in the world. We need 1 million nurses. To develop the nursing sector in Pakistan, it must be based on international principles. And nursing research must be promoted

The hospital’s Chief Executive Officer Dr Khalid Iqbal said that more than 1,100 nurses have graduated in the past 19 years and are providing high-quality nursing services in the country and abroad, with 80 percent of girls also fulfilling the responsibilities of supporting their families through economic empowerment. Director Nursing Sindh Najma Mangi said that Kharadar General Hospital School of Nursing is taking the field of nursing to new heights of development with its high educational and research identity. Only through progress in the field of nursing can the nation’s medical problems be overcome. Talat Parveen Shah, Director of MBJ School of Nursing, said that the field of nursing has improved significantly in the last 2 decades. This field has been strengthened through practical nursing, community research and ethics.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024