Prices of essential food items remain high

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities remained high in the retail market. A weekly survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday revealed the price of chicken/meat, sugar, flour, vegetables, cooking oil/ghee, pulses and others remained high in the open market.

Price of live chicken has dropped at Rs425/kg against the price Rs475/kg, showing decrease of Rs50/kg in the open market. The price of farm eggs remained unchanged as available at Rs260/dozen against price of Rs300/dozen in the retail market.

Butchers continuously defy the official price list and sell meat on self-imposed rates. Prices of essential items show mixed trend

Cow meat was available at Rs1100/kg against the fixed price by local administration at Rs800-900/kg while boneless meat is being sold at Rs1300/kg in the open market.

Likewise, Price of mutton beef touched at Rs2500/kg in the open market.

Prices of various varieties and brands of cooking oil/ghee remained stable in the open market, the survey said.

One kilogram of sugar was available at Rs165/kg against the price Rs170/kg.

Tomato prices have increased as being sold Rs100/kg against the price of Rs80/kg in the previous week. Onion is being sold at Rs150 per kg against the price of Rs100/kg in the previous week while some vendors and dealers charge a self-imposed price in the retail market. Ginger and garlic remained unchanged as being available at Rs800/kg and Rs400 and Rs600/kg respectively. Green chilli was being sold at Rs120-150/kg.

Peas was being sold at Rs150-180 per kg against the price of Rs120/kg, capsicum at Rs150/kilo, ladyfinger Rs200/ kg, curry Rs70/ kg and, Kachalu Rs150-200/ kg, turnip at Rs50/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/ kg, Zucchini (tori) Rs120-150/ kg, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs200/ kg. Arvi was available at Rs100-120/kg, cabbage at Rs150/kg, red-coloured potatoes available at Rs70/ kg while white-coloured potatoes are sold at Rs50/ kg in the retail market.

Price of flour also remained unchanged as 20-kg fine flour sac was being sold at Rs1750-1800 and Rs1900/sac and brown-coloured flour sac at Rs1500-1600/sac in the open market. Wheat flour and other products like maida, soji and choker flour high in the retail market.

Prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

The survey said good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs320/kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs300/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

Dal mash was available at Rs480/kg against the Rs420/kg, dal masoor at Rs320 per kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs360/kg against Rs320/kg, dhoti dal at Rs400/kg, dal Channa at Rs320/kg against Rs280/kg, white lobiya at Rs340/kg, red bean at Rs440 per kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs420/kg against Rs280/kg, big-size white Channa at Rs380/kg, small-size white Channa from Rs360/kg.

The prices of the fruits: Apple was available from Rs250-300 and Rs400-500/kg, banana at Rs200-250/dozen, pomegranate at Rs400-500 per kg, guava at Rs250-300/kg.

