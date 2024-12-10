AGL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.17%)
AIRLINK 197.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.83%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.34%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.78%)
DCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.12%)
DFML 43.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
DGKC 105.67 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (9.38%)
FCCL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.02%)
FFBL 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUBC 120.56 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.33%)
HUMNL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
KEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.32%)
KOSM 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.71%)
MLCF 49.61 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (6.6%)
NBP 74.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.56%)
OGDC 197.07 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.18%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.04%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
PPL 176.26 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (0.97%)
PRL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PTC 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.15%)
SEARL 121.04 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (10%)
TELE 9.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.24%)
TOMCL 35.23 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
TPLP 12.74 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.98%)
TREET 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.21%)
TRG 60.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.37%)
UNITY 39.02 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (6.93%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.57%)
BR100 11,749 Increased By 48.7 (0.42%)
BR30 36,171 Increased By 760.4 (2.15%)
KSE100 109,970 Increased By 916.4 (0.84%)
KSE30 34,131 Increased By 281.6 (0.83%)
Dec 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-10

Govt must show strong political will to revive agri sector: expert

Zahid Baig Published 10 Dec, 2024 06:13am

LAHORE: The government must demonstrate a strong commitment and political will to revitalize Pakistan’s agricultural sector, which is on the verge of total collapse. Reviving this sector is essential for ensuring a robust economy in Pakistan.

Chairman of Four Brothers and an agricultural expert Engr. Jawed Saleem Qureshi said “During the late 1980s, China was behind Pakistan in agricultural development due to fragmented land holdings. Pakistan faces a similar situation today, with official sources indicating that 87 per cent of farming is conducted by landowners with less than 10 acres each. China addressed this issue by consolidating small landholdings to create large-scale farms, boosting production through collective and collaborative efforts.”

Pakistan’s cash crop, cotton, which once peaked at 14 million bales, has now dwindled to just 3.8–4 million bales. Public sector research institutes have not introduced a single crop variety that could be credited with significantly boosting production. The only exceptions to this trend have been rice and maize, which saw impressive gains due to the hybrid seeds introduced by the private sector.

Engr. Jawed Saleem Qureshi further stated that after 25 years of effort, they had developed a new Raya seed capable of producing 25–30 maund per acre, compared to the current varieties that yield only 8–9 maund per acre.

Speaking to a group of journalists, Qureshi emphasized that while Pakistan has the potential to produce more, realizing this potential requires comprehensive reforms in the agricultural sector. He proposed the adoption of cooperative farming, suggesting that cooperative and corporate farming should be implemented immediately to ensure the availability of quality agricultural inputs at farmers’ doorsteps. He explained that when an individual farmer needs inputs, he must go to the market, whereas a whole village collectively requiring inputs in bulk quantity would attract companies to deliver goods and services directly. This approach would ensure that farmers receive quality inputs at lower prices, enabling them to sell their produce profitably.

Qureshi also pointed out that farmers involved in cooperative farming would receive better prices for their products. He recommended launching this model in 100–200 villages initially. Additionally, he stressed the need for farm mechanization to increase yields per acre, suggesting that it could help maximize production on cooperative farms. He noted that while China did not provide subsidies for farm machinery, the Pakistani government could stimulate the sector by declaring machinery imports zero-rated for five years.

Education for farmers was another area Qureshi highlighted and proposed that crops like onions and cotton could be cultivated through intercropping, which would boost onion production and reduce the import bill. He emphasized the importance of early cotton sowing, particularly due to climate change, and shared that his company’s experimental farms had successfully demonstrated cotton-onion intercropping with increased boll weight.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

agri sector

Comments

200 characters

Govt must show strong political will to revive agri sector: expert

Reko Diq project financial close likely by June 2025: ADB weighs third-party guarantee option

Foreign investors meet Aurangzeb

TPS Guddu ST-16 restoration: China’s Herbin sounds alarm over new tender process

‘Project behind scheduled’: World Bank seeks clarity on $195m EDEIP

‘Fake’ purchase of coal by cement makers: Abrupt transfer of officers halts probe into Rs11bn tax fraud

Power, gas theft as cognizable offence: NA panel unanimously rejects PPC amendments

APTMA demands govt restore EFS

FBR decides to tighten baggage rules

Customs reduces values of imported power tools

SC’s judgement on military courts: Apex court rejects plea seeking deferment of ICAs

Read more stories