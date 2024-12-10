PARTLY FACETIOUS: Once a terrorist always a terrorist

“It depends on the epithets you use.” “What?” “See you could be a rebel for some, terrorist for some and extremists for still others.”

“G I Joe says that the overthrow of the Assad regime, a project that the US failed to accomplish, vindicates his foreign policy.”

“G I Joe?”

“As in Genocide Inveterate, Joe?”

“Say what you will, he isn’t going to listen to you – oh by the way, did you hear that the US Central Command conducted dozens of airstrikes on known ISIS camps in central Syria…”

“Weren’t the so-called rebels ISIS before they…”

“Hey the leader reinvented himself as a rebel and that is allowed – I know the Russians are saying once a terrorist always a terrorist!”

“Perhaps they have never had a Madonna - I mean she has reinvented herself successfully so many times and…”

“You being facetious?”

“No, just stating facts. I ask you, how many political party leaders in the Land of the Pure have reinvented themselves and returned to power?!”

“In our case there has been a name change rather than…ohhh you are bad!”

“And those who fail to reinvent themselves…”

“Stay in jail, I guess.”

“Precisely, by the way, did you hear that Israel ground forces have moved into the buffer zone in Syria – the first time since the 1973 war…”

“I heard the Israelis want to stop the flow of weapons to Hezbollah through Syria……”

“See it is being hailed as a victory for the West, but shouldn’t two other facts be considered. Russia continues to win in Ukraine, and the Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) corridor that encourages trade within the South remains in place – the penchant to sanction and freeze sovereign accounts has changed the way the South thinks and…”

“The Avenfield flats, offshore accounts, onshore accounts and…”

“A lot of money for us beggars but petty cash for Western players.”

“Gotcha.”

