AGL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.17%)
AIRLINK 197.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.83%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.34%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.78%)
DCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.12%)
DFML 43.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
DGKC 105.67 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (9.38%)
FCCL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.02%)
FFBL 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUBC 120.56 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.33%)
HUMNL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
KEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.32%)
KOSM 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.71%)
MLCF 49.61 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (6.6%)
NBP 74.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.56%)
OGDC 197.07 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.18%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.04%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
PPL 176.26 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (0.97%)
PRL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PTC 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.15%)
SEARL 121.04 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (10%)
TELE 9.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.24%)
TOMCL 35.23 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
TPLP 12.74 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.98%)
TREET 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.21%)
TRG 60.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.37%)
UNITY 39.02 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (6.93%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.57%)
BR100 11,749 Increased By 48.7 (0.42%)
BR30 36,171 Increased By 760.4 (2.15%)
KSE100 109,970 Increased By 916.4 (0.84%)
KSE30 34,131 Increased By 281.6 (0.83%)
Dec 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-12-10

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Once a terrorist always a terrorist

Anjum Ibrahim Published December 10, 2024 Updated December 10, 2024 06:27am

“It depends on the epithets you use.” “What?” “See you could be a rebel for some, terrorist for some and extremists for still others.”

“G I Joe says that the overthrow of the Assad regime, a project that the US failed to accomplish, vindicates his foreign policy.”

“G I Joe?”

“As in Genocide Inveterate, Joe?”

“Say what you will, he isn’t going to listen to you – oh by the way, did you hear that the US Central Command conducted dozens of airstrikes on known ISIS camps in central Syria…”

“Weren’t the so-called rebels ISIS before they…”

“Hey the leader reinvented himself as a rebel and that is allowed – I know the Russians are saying once a terrorist always a terrorist!”

“Perhaps they have never had a Madonna - I mean she has reinvented herself successfully so many times and…”

“You being facetious?”

“No, just stating facts. I ask you, how many political party leaders in the Land of the Pure have reinvented themselves and returned to power?!”

“In our case there has been a name change rather than…ohhh you are bad!”

“And those who fail to reinvent themselves…”

“Stay in jail, I guess.”

“Precisely, by the way, did you hear that Israel ground forces have moved into the buffer zone in Syria – the first time since the 1973 war…”

“I heard the Israelis want to stop the flow of weapons to Hezbollah through Syria……”

“See it is being hailed as a victory for the West, but shouldn’t two other facts be considered. Russia continues to win in Ukraine, and the Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) corridor that encourages trade within the South remains in place – the penchant to sanction and freeze sovereign accounts has changed the way the South thinks and…”

“The Avenfield flats, offshore accounts, onshore accounts and…”

“A lot of money for us beggars but petty cash for Western players.”

“Gotcha.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Once a terrorist always a terrorist

Reko Diq project financial close likely by June 2025: ADB weighs third-party guarantee option

Foreign investors meet Aurangzeb

TPS Guddu ST-16 restoration: China’s Herbin sounds alarm over new tender process

‘Project behind scheduled’: World Bank seeks clarity on $195m EDEIP

‘Fake’ purchase of coal by cement makers: Abrupt transfer of officers halts probe into Rs11bn tax fraud

Power, gas theft as cognizable offence: NA panel unanimously rejects PPC amendments

APTMA demands govt restore EFS

FBR decides to tighten baggage rules

Customs reduces values of imported power tools

SC’s judgement on military courts: Apex court rejects plea seeking deferment of ICAs

Read more stories