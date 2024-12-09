Syria central bank says depositors’ funds at local banks ‘safe’

DAMASCUS: Syria’s central bank said Monday depositors’ funds in the country’s lenders were “safe” after rebels took the capital, and following chaotic scenes near some official institutions.

“We assure our fellow citizens dealing with all operating banks that their deposits and funds at these banks are safe and have not been and will not be exposed to any harm,” said a statement on the central bank’s official Facebook page.

AFP footage taken on Sunday showed fighters rushing to stop looters at the central bank after the capital fell, firing into the air to disperse people and sending them away from the building.

On Sunday, the rebels issued a statement saying “we emphasise the need to safeguard public and private property in the capital Damascus and the need to protect it”.

Violators risk “heavy penalties that could include imprisonment or a fine”, the statement added.