AGL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.17%)
AIRLINK 197.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.83%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.34%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.78%)
DCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.12%)
DFML 43.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
DGKC 105.67 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (9.38%)
FCCL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.02%)
FFBL 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUBC 120.56 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.33%)
HUMNL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
KEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.32%)
KOSM 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.71%)
MLCF 49.61 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (6.6%)
NBP 74.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.56%)
OGDC 197.07 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.18%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.04%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
PPL 176.26 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (0.97%)
PRL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PTC 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.15%)
SEARL 121.04 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (10%)
TELE 9.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.24%)
TOMCL 35.23 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
TPLP 12.74 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.98%)
TREET 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.21%)
TRG 60.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.37%)
UNITY 39.02 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (6.93%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.57%)
BR100 11,749 Increased By 48.7 (0.42%)
BR30 36,171 Increased By 760.4 (2.15%)
KSE100 109,970 Increased By 916.4 (0.84%)
KSE30 34,131 Increased By 281.6 (0.83%)
Dec 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks little changed ahead of key inflation report

AFP Published 09 Dec, 2024 08:32pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks treaded water early Monday, consolidating the prior week’s gains ahead of key inflation data and a European Central Bank decision.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished last week at record highs, extending a post-election equity market rally propelled by optimism over Federal Reserve interest rate cuts and relief over the swiftly resolved US presidential election.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was unchanged at 44,637.92.

Wall Street Week Ahead: Inflation report poses test for stocks rally as Fed meeting looms

The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent to 6,081.56, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also shed 0.1 percent to 19,848.53.

Markets last week shrugged off political upheaval in South Korea and France. Monday’s early trading also pointed to no major reaction to the toppling of Bashar al-Assad in Syria.

Among individual companies, Nvidia fell 2.5 percent following a Bloomberg report that China is investigating the chip company for possible anti-monopoly actions.

Interpublic Group surged 9.7 percent after reaching an all-stock agreement to be acquired by fellow advertising firm Omnicom.

The companies said combining staffs and technology platforms would better position them to compete as marketers. Omnicom fell 6.6 percent.

Dow Chemical rose 2.5 percent after announcing that a fund managed by Macquarie Asset Management would acquire a 40 percent stake in some US Gulf Coast assets.

This week’s calendar includes US consumer price index data for November and an ECB meeting expected to result in an interest rate cut.

Wall Street

Comments

200 characters

US stocks little changed ahead of key inflation report

Another record high: KSE-100 closes shy of 110,000

Govt set to start fresh round of its PIA privatisation pursuit

PM Shehbaz vows full support for evacuation of Pakistanis from Syria

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Two terrorists killed, one injured in DI Khan IBO: ISPR

Amir Hayat ends tenure as PIA Holding Company CEO

Mitchell’s key shareholders halt stake sale talks with CCL Holding

UAE to impose 15% minimum top-up tax on large multinationals from January

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Extreme heat puts garment factory workers in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam at risk: study

Read more stories