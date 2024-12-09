Maryam receives a warm welcome in Beijing

BEIJING: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz arrived in Beijing on Sunday on her eight days visit to China.

On her arrival at the Beijing airport, Maryam received a warm welcome from officials of the Communist Party of China. Pakistan’s ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi and his wife were also present at the airport to welcome Maryam.

In her first engagement, Maryam held a meeting with a high-level delegation of the Communist Party of China.

The Chinese delegation welcomed Maryam, who assured them that she will take Punjab to new economic heights with the Chinese help. She said the China-Pakistan friendship is touching new highs. She said that she would like to thank the Chinese government on behalf of the people of Punjab.