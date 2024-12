KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 13.903 billion and the number of lots traded was 12,691.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 8.27 3billion, followed by COTS (PKR 1.897 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.014 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 809.714 million), Silver (PKR 700.160 million), Platinum (PKR 697.923 million), Copper (PKR 200.536 million), SP 500 (PKR 106.702 million), Natural Gas (PKR 101.735 million), Aluminum (PKR 31.886 million), DJ (PKR 31.283 million), Palladium (PKR 13.583 million),Brent (PKR 13.274 million)and Japan Equity (PKR 10.954 million).

In Agricultural commodities, one lot amounting to PKR 0.991 million were traded.

