Markets Print 2024-12-08

LESCO official fired for involvement in power theft

Recorder Report Published 08 Dec, 2024 02:56am

LAHORE: In a bid to curb power theft and corruption, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has terminated the services of a lineman accused of involvement in power theft and dereliction of duty.

According to a spokesperson for LESCO, the action was taken on the directives of Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Hyder, who has vowed to take stern action against those involved in power theft.

The terminated lineman, identified as a Grade-II employee posted in the Amer Town sub-division, was found guilty of power theft and negligence in performing his duties. The Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Amer Town, Tahir Sattar, took the decision to fire the lineman.

Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Hyder stated that the elimination of power theft is LESCO’s top priority, and the company will not rest until this menace is completely eradicated. He warned that LESCO officials found involved in power theft would be made an example of and dealt with accordingly.

Meanwhile, LESCO continues to hold open courts to address consumer complaints on the special instructions of the Ministry of Power Division.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

