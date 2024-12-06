Ambassador Sadiq reappointed Special Envoy in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has reappointed Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq as Special Envoy of Pakistan in Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the appointment of Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq (retired) as the Special Representative of Pakistan for Afghanistan, here on Thursday.

The Foreign Office has issued a formal notification in this regard.

The notification confirms the prime minister’s approval of his appointment, effective immediately.

Ambassador (retired) Sadiq succeeds Ambassador Asif Durrani, who was removed by the prime minister in September, citing no reasons.

However, sources suggest Durrani’s departure was influenced by policy differences with the federal government and establishment, as his recommendations on security and regional diplomacy were reportedly overlooked.

Ambassador Durrani had denied these claims.

It is worth mentioning here that the Special Representative’s position was created in 2020 under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government following the US-Taliban Doha agreement.

This position played a key role in managing Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.

The office’s mandate includes addressing security concerns, particularly issues surrounding the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), use of Afghan soil for terrorism and fostering diplomatic engagement.

Pakistan has been accusing the Afghan Taliban of providing safe havens to TTP militants, allegations consistently denied by Kabul.

The region continues to struggle with complex security dynamics following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021.

Ambassador (retired) Mohammad Sadiq brings extensive diplomatic experience to this critical role, tasked with navigating these challenging bilateral issues.

He remained spokesperson, additional secretary to the Foreign Office and remained ambassador to Kabul. Sadiq resigned in March 2023 and was succeeded by Asif Durrani who took charge as special envoy in May 2023.

