IK steps up criticism of ‘establishment’

ISLAMABAD: The jailed ex-prime minister and the founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan said on Friday that the “king of the ring” has completely disregarded the rule of law by enacting dubious amendments, thereby facilitating his own authoritarian rule in the country for 10 years.

Talking to journalists inside Adiala Jail, the ex-premier said that spy agencies have directed to chase and torture the PTI workers, which has badly tarnished the image of the armed forces. “Our peaceful protesters were subjected to straight gunfire. The homes of our workers were raided. Their families were abused at the hands of individuals in plainclothes. Scores of our workers lost their lives, and hundreds remain untraced still,” he lamented.

He strongly condemned the alleged racial profiling of Pashtuns by the police in the federal capital, saying the way the Pashtuns are treated by the state is unacceptable.

He warned that the systematic discrimination against the Pashtuns could lead to the emergence of provincialism, particularly in light of reports regarding their arbitrary arrests in the federal capital especially after the recent PTI protest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024