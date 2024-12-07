AGL 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.94%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.54%)
CNERGY 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.81%)
DFML 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.96%)
DGKC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.21%)
FCCL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.82%)
FFBL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.05%)
FFL 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.78%)
HUBC 119.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.11%)
KEL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.06%)
KOSM 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.19%)
MLCF 46.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-3.66%)
NBP 77.00 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.56%)
OGDC 194.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.5%)
PAEL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.55%)
PIBTL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.68%)
PPL 174.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.68%)
PRL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.52%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 109.44 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (6.05%)
TELE 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.17%)
TOMCL 34.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.55%)
TREET 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.82%)
TRG 59.99 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.44%)
UNITY 36.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.84%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Dec 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-07

IBA hosts population research conference

Recorder Report Published 07 Dec, 2024 06:51am

KARACHI: IBA Karachi hosted a two-day 25th Annual Population Research Conference, focusing on the Pathways to Sustainable Development, organised in collaboration with Population Association of Pakistan (PAP) and the Population Research Centre (PRC) at the IBA School of Economics & Social Sciences.

The first panel, “Pakistan @ 2050,” moderated by Dr Asma Hyder, Dean, School of Economics & Social Sciences, focused on the country’s future challenges, including poverty, urbanisation, and climate change. Experts like Dr Zeba Sathar, Senior Associate & Pakistan Country Director, Population Council; Dr Heman Das Lohano, Professor of Economics, IBA, Karachi, and Dr G M Arif, Former Joint Director, Pakistan Institute of Development Economics &President Executive Council, PAP, delved into Pakistan’s demographic trajectory, examining how rapid urbanisation— projected to see over half of the population living in cities by 2050—will impact the nation’s social and economic landscape.

With 40% of urban residents currently living in slums, the discussion emphasised the urgent need for policies to address the opportunities and risks posed by urban growth and climate change, particularly in relation to migration and demographic shifts.

The spotlight session, “Data for Development” brought together the heads of regional PRCs, including Dr Khadija Malik Bari, Director, IBA-PRC to discuss their ongoing initiatives, challenges, and opportunities in utilizing data for sustainable development.

Dr Bari highlighted key programs led by IBA-PRC, such as the Young Researchers Workshop Series, which engages emerging scholars to share research tools and methodologies with students, encouraging engagement and collaboration. Additionally, the IBA-PRC hosts a Webinar Series featuring International Scholars, facilitating a global exchange of ideas on how data can be harnessed to address pressing development challenges.

The second day of the conference featured technical sessions and poster presentations on migration, brain drain, gender, health systems, and data-driven decision-making. The final panel of the event, “private sector contribution in family planning”, examined the role of the private sector in family planning and the utilization of data to measure impact. Earlier, Dr S Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director, IBA Karachi, delivered the welcome Remarks at the Engaging Inaugural Session. Former Senator Javed Jabbar, Director, Social Policy and Development Centre, Karachi, delivered the keynote address.

Dr Nasra Shah, President Executive Council, PAP, highlighted the 25-Year journey of the PAP reflecting on the Organization’s Contributions to Population Research.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IBA population research conference

Comments

200 characters

IBA hosts population research conference

CPEC and SEZs projects’ progress reviewed

PM vows to eradicate scourge of terrorism

Oil and gas cos, microfinance banks: FBR, all PRAs/Board agree to extend scope of SSTR

LTSAs payment: NPPMCL urges SBP to remit $4.7m to GE

Jamshoro power plant unit: Senate panel orders probe into delay

‘Winter package’: Nepra approves Rs26.07 per unit relief for 3 months

Arrests during PTI protest: Capital police attracts IHC’s displeasure

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.34pc

Project set for closure in FY25: World Bank disburses 80pc of $400m PRR loan

Sindh demands end to gas load-shedding, low pressure

Read more stories