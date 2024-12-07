IBA hosts population research conference

KARACHI: IBA Karachi hosted a two-day 25th Annual Population Research Conference, focusing on the Pathways to Sustainable Development, organised in collaboration with Population Association of Pakistan (PAP) and the Population Research Centre (PRC) at the IBA School of Economics & Social Sciences.

The first panel, “Pakistan @ 2050,” moderated by Dr Asma Hyder, Dean, School of Economics & Social Sciences, focused on the country’s future challenges, including poverty, urbanisation, and climate change. Experts like Dr Zeba Sathar, Senior Associate & Pakistan Country Director, Population Council; Dr Heman Das Lohano, Professor of Economics, IBA, Karachi, and Dr G M Arif, Former Joint Director, Pakistan Institute of Development Economics &President Executive Council, PAP, delved into Pakistan’s demographic trajectory, examining how rapid urbanisation— projected to see over half of the population living in cities by 2050—will impact the nation’s social and economic landscape.

With 40% of urban residents currently living in slums, the discussion emphasised the urgent need for policies to address the opportunities and risks posed by urban growth and climate change, particularly in relation to migration and demographic shifts.

The spotlight session, “Data for Development” brought together the heads of regional PRCs, including Dr Khadija Malik Bari, Director, IBA-PRC to discuss their ongoing initiatives, challenges, and opportunities in utilizing data for sustainable development.

Dr Bari highlighted key programs led by IBA-PRC, such as the Young Researchers Workshop Series, which engages emerging scholars to share research tools and methodologies with students, encouraging engagement and collaboration. Additionally, the IBA-PRC hosts a Webinar Series featuring International Scholars, facilitating a global exchange of ideas on how data can be harnessed to address pressing development challenges.

The second day of the conference featured technical sessions and poster presentations on migration, brain drain, gender, health systems, and data-driven decision-making. The final panel of the event, “private sector contribution in family planning”, examined the role of the private sector in family planning and the utilization of data to measure impact. Earlier, Dr S Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director, IBA Karachi, delivered the welcome Remarks at the Engaging Inaugural Session. Former Senator Javed Jabbar, Director, Social Policy and Development Centre, Karachi, delivered the keynote address.

Dr Nasra Shah, President Executive Council, PAP, highlighted the 25-Year journey of the PAP reflecting on the Organization’s Contributions to Population Research.

