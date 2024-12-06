AGL 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.66%)
AIRLINK 189.85 Increased By ▲ 13.22 (7.48%)
BOP 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.06%)
CNERGY 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
DCL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.81%)
DFML 43.70 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.25%)
DGKC 95.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.92%)
FCCL 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.86%)
FFBL 81.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
FFL 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
HUBC 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.6%)
HUMNL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.22%)
KEL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
KOSM 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
MLCF 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.31%)
NBP 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.42%)
OGDC 194.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-1.27%)
PAEL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.57%)
PIBTL 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
PPL 173.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-0.91%)
PRL 33.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.11%)
PTC 23.60 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (5.64%)
SEARL 101.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.26%)
TELE 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.35%)
TOMCL 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
TPLP 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.78%)
TREET 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.14%)
TRG 58.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.24%)
UNITY 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.75%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.52%)
BR100 11,659 Increased By 7.7 (0.07%)
BR30 35,177 Decreased By -301.5 (-0.85%)
KSE100 108,696 Increased By 456.8 (0.42%)
KSE30 33,814 Increased By 120.4 (0.36%)
India bond yields little changed, traders brace for central bank decision

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2024 10:05am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were little changed on Friday, with the benchmark yield glued to the 6.68% handle, with market participants optimistic about some form of monetary policy easing from the central bank at its decision at 10 a.m. IST.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 6.6808% as of 9.30 a.m. IST, compared with its previous close of 6.6802%.

Bond yields and overnight index swap rates have eased in the last five sessions as investors expect some form of policy easing after India’s economic growth slowed to a seven-quarter low of 5.4% in the July-September period.

“We see higher chances of a rate cut… If the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) decides to maintain the status quo in December on rates, then a CRR cut is more likely,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank.

The sharp reduction in core liquidity due to the balance of payments outflows indicates that some form of liquidity infusion will be needed, to get overnight rates near the repo rate.

This could be either in the form of long-term variable rate repo or FX swap auctions, Sen Gupta added.

Market participants have estimated that a cut in CRR by 50 basis points could release over 1.1 trillion rupees ($13.00 billion) in the banking system and could increase demand for bonds.

While a majority of market participants expect a status quo on rates, Nomura and ANZ anticipate a 25-bp rate cut from the RBI.

India bond yields may inch up tracking US peers

The 10-year benchmark bond yield slid to a three-year low and swap rates plunged around 20 bps after growth data. The spread between the 10-year yield and the central bank’s key interest rate has also tumbled to a seven-year low, and the indicators are pointing to easing.

Domestic traders also await a fresh debt supply through the weekly auction, wherein New Delhi will raise 300 billion rupees including a new three-year bond.

