Oct 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields may inch up tracking US peers

Reuters Published 28 Oct, 2024 09:42am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to move slightly higher at the start of this week on Monday, which is likely to see rangebound moves amid lack of any major triggers as well as scheduled events.

Still, any major rise in yield can be ruled out amid value purchases, as there is no supply through the weekly central government debt auction this week.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield is likely to move between 6.82% and 6.87%, compared with its previous close of 6.8495%, a trader with a private bank said.

“Due to its safe-haven demand, U.S. yield have touched fresh highs, and this is all the more negative for Indian bonds, that were clearly struggling last week. However, it would be interesting to see how long can the 10-year bond yield could stay above 6.85%,” the trader said.

U.S. yields were higher in Asian hours, as demand increased amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East as direct confrontation between Israel and Iran risks spiralling into a regional conflagration.

India bond yields rise after debt supply, close higher for week

The 10-year U.S. yield broke the key level of 4.25%, and was around highest level in more than three months. Interest rate futures continue to indicate 94% probability that the Federal Reserve will cut rates by 25 basis points next month.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that the airstrikes “hit hard” Iran’s defences, but Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the damage from Saturday’s attack should not be exaggerated.

As a result, oil prices eased in Asian hours on Monday, which could also aid bond investors’ sentiment as India is one of the largest importers of crude and the price moves have a direct impact on local retail inflation.

Back home, the market remains divided over the Reserve Bank of India’s next policy move, especially after minutes of the recent meeting showed members were cautious and said India cannot risk another bout of inflation and the monetary policy committee must adopt a cautious approach to cutting rates.

Indian government bond yields Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India bond yields may inch up tracking US peers

CASA-1000: World Bank mission due today to remove bottlenecks

Corporate sector: Only 5,000 big cos are practically compliant taxpayers

Now 20 UK MPs seek UK govt’s intervention in securing IK’s release

SNGPL move to reinitiate arbitration perturbs NPPMCL

Capacity payment issue: 10 IPPs seek PM’s intervention

Textile sector demands a long-term policy

All eyes on full court; agenda remains unclear

Bilawal-led PPP team meets Shehbaz

PBF leader urges SBP to lower interest rates by 5pc

Aurangzeb praises role of Pakistani diaspora

Read more stories