AGL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (4.72%)
AIRLINK 177.35 Increased By ▲ 8.70 (5.16%)
BOP 10.09 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11%)
CNERGY 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.39%)
DFML 43.25 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.42%)
DGKC 98.65 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.8%)
FCCL 39.15 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.24%)
FFBL 82.49 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (4.79%)
FFL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.91%)
HUBC 121.52 Increased By ▲ 7.42 (6.5%)
HUMNL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.34%)
KEL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KOSM 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
MLCF 48.21 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (5.98%)
NBP 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.77%)
OGDC 197.75 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.5%)
PAEL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.9%)
PPL 177.05 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (5.78%)
PRL 34.11 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
PTC 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
SEARL 103.00 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.15%)
TELE 8.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
TPLP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TREET 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.54%)
TRG 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.69%)
UNITY 34.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (8.82%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
BR100 11,651 Increased By 362.1 (3.21%)
BR30 35,478 Increased By 1338.1 (3.92%)
KSE100 108,239 Increased By 3134.6 (2.98%)
KSE30 33,694 Increased By 1139.4 (3.5%)
China stocks range-bound

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2024 06:58am

HONG KONG: China stocks traded within a narrow range on Thursday, while Hong Kong shares dipped, as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the central economic working conference that is likely to provide guidance on next year’s economic stimulus plan.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.12% at 3,368.86.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.23%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.04%, the consumer staples sector down 0.53%, the real estate index down 0.59% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.61%.

Media stocks and shares in anime comic games jumped more than 4% each, lifting the index. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index was down 182.02 points or 0.92% at 19,560.44. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 1% to 7,014.13.

Bitcoin ETFs,, traded in Hong Kong bucked the trend, up between 5.6% and 6.7%, as the cryptocurrency surpassed $100,000 for the first time on Thursday.

The central economic working conference, reportedly to be held next week, may shed some light on China’s policy outlook.

Economists at Nomura noted in a report that economic stimulus measures may not be announced until the March 2025 National People’s Congress, warning that the economic momentum seen in the fourth quarter could slow in the first half of 2025.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.74% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.364%.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.03%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed 0.3% higher.

