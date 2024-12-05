AGL 37.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
AIRLINK 176.05 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.39%)
BOP 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (6.82%)
CNERGY 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
DCL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DFML 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
DGKC 94.85 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.73%)
FCCL 39.07 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.03%)
FFBL 81.50 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (3.53%)
FFL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.56%)
HUBC 120.51 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (5.62%)
HUMNL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.34%)
KEL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KOSM 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.07%)
MLCF 46.82 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.92%)
NBP 75.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.11%)
OGDC 194.90 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1.02%)
PAEL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.38%)
PPL 172.50 Increased By ▲ 5.12 (3.06%)
PRL 33.55 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (8.19%)
PTC 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1%)
SEARL 101.97 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.13%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
TOMCL 35.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.66%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
TREET 19.27 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.44%)
TRG 61.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.44%)
UNITY 33.75 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (5.53%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 11,485 Increased By 195.8 (1.73%)
BR30 35,020 Increased By 880.1 (2.58%)
KSE100 106,621 Increased By 1516.3 (1.44%)
KSE30 33,063 Increased By 508.8 (1.56%)
Dec 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold flat as investors await US payrolls data

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2024 10:19am

Gold prices were little changed on Thursday as investors awaited US payrolls data that is expected to provide more insights into the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path.

Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $2,647.17 per ounce, as of 0326 GMT.

US gold futures eased 0.2% to $2,671.10.

“Gold prices probably will stay around these levels with a downward bias at least until (the end of) December,” said Brian Lan, managing director at Singapore-based dealer GoldSilver Central.

The payrolls report on Friday will be followed US inflation data for November, which is expected next week.

Markets currently see a 73.8 % chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut this month and an 85 bps reduction by the end of 2025, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said the US economy is stronger than the central bank had expected in September when it began trimming rates and appeared to signal his support for a slower pace of cuts in future.

“There’s no sense of urgency” on cutting rates, San Francisco Fed Bank President Mary Daly said.

Gold unchanged at Rs275,200 per tola in Pakistan

Higher rates reduce the appeal of holding the non-yielding asset.

Data on Wednesday showed that US private payrolls grew at a moderate pace in November, while services sector activity slowed after big gains in recent months but remained above levels consistent with solid economic growth in the fourth quarter.

“After outperforming this year, gold prices are likely to take a breather in the short term… Recent dollar strength is likely to continue, and this will be another headwind for gold demand,” ANZ said in a note.

“Silver prices will struggle to move higher amid consolidating gold prices in the short-term.” Spot silver fell 0.3% to $31.21 per ounce, platinum steadied at $941.58 and palladium was flat at $977.31.

Gold Gold Prices bullion LME gold gold spot rate

Comments

200 characters

Gold flat as investors await US payrolls data

KSE-100 crosses 106,000 as buying spree drives record rally

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Lahore, other parts of Punjab

Conversion of JPP to Thar coal: Experts’ panel formed to firm up recommendations

Oil slightly firmer ahead of OPEC+ supply decision

Fire incident at PIBT disrupts operations

Hub Power Holdings partners with Mega Conglomerate to strengthen BYD alliance

ABC teams brief Aurangzeb about issues facing businessmen

Oct govt debt stock drops Rs456bn to Rs69.114trn MoM

Cooperation in trade, investment: BoI and China’s CNTAC set to sign MoU today

Read more stories