Gold unchanged at Rs275,200 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan remained stable on Wednesday, in line with the international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola held steady at Rs275,200.

Meanwhile, the 10-gram gold was sold at Rs235,940, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold prices increased by Rs700 per tola.

The international rate of gold remained unchanged on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,640 per ounce (with a premium of $20) during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained steady at Rs3,400 per tola.

Globally, gold prices steadied on Wednesday as markets awaited US jobs data and comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for further insights into the US interest rate cut trajectory.