Bushra spearheaded Islamabad protest solely as per ‘my instructions’: IK

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan, the ex-prime minister, said on Tuesday that his wife, Bushra Bibi, spearheaded the Islamabad protest last week solely at his direction.

This clarification comes in response to internal party dissent regarding the protest’s results, as he called for solidarity among party leaders.

A message posted on Imran Khan’s X account detailing his conversation with journalists in Adiala Jail, in which he discussed the issue and firmly and stated: “I had directed Bushra Bibi on how to lead the protest to Islamabad. Everything she did was in accordance with my guidance.”

Calling for unity in the party ranks, Khan said that leaders and workers needed to “unite and organise themselves and prepare for the next phase of their struggle for true freedom against the mafia that has imposed itself on the country”.

Imran said he was informed today about the events that transpired last week and termed them as the “darkest chapter in the history of Pakistan”.

“I have demanded from the Supreme Court to form an impartial judicial commission to investigate the massacre of innocent and peaceful citizens and to give severe punishment to those who ordered the massacre and those involved in it,” he added.

Khan said that the PTI would not stay quiet on the matter and would continue to raise its voice on the issue, adding he was still consulting others on the issue and gathering more details

“I’ve instructed the party leadership to file cases against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and those responsible,” he added.

“The data of hospitals in Islamabad and Rawalpindi regarding the martyrs and injured should be made public as soon as possible and CCTV footage of all hospitals and Safe City should be preserved so that evidence cannot be lost like on May 9.

“I have instructed my party and the KP CM to take responsibility for the care and welfare of the families of the martyrs and the injured. Spend all energy for the recovery of those who are missing and encourage the teams of lawyers who are pursuing the cases of those who are arrested,” he added.

