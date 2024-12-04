AGL 37.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
AIRLINK 155.22 Increased By ▲ 12.75 (8.95%)
BOP 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
CNERGY 6.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.48%)
DCL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
DFML 40.31 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.21%)
DGKC 92.95 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (4.08%)
FCCL 38.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.42%)
FFBL 78.58 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.47%)
FFL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
HUBC 110.19 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.82%)
HUMNL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
KEL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KOSM 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.29%)
MLCF 45.66 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.54%)
NBP 76.17 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.46%)
OGDC 191.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
PAEL 30.48 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
PIBTL 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.13%)
PPL 166.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.36%)
PRL 29.44 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (9.73%)
PTC 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3%)
SEARL 96.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TOMCL 34.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.11%)
TPLP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.23%)
TREET 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.79%)
TRG 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.41%)
UNITY 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.04%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 11,216 Increased By 119.9 (1.08%)
BR30 33,650 Increased By 395.8 (1.19%)
KSE100 104,559 Increased By 1284.1 (1.24%)
KSE30 32,366 Increased By 396.5 (1.24%)
Markets Print 2024-12-04

Japanese rubber futures gain

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2024 03:14am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures climbed on Tuesday after three sessions of decline on concerns of wet weather disrupting global supply and a batch of firmer Chinese economic data.

The May Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract closed up 8.5 yen, or 2.35%, at 370.7 yen ($2.47) per kg.

The May rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) rose 500 yuan, or 2.74%, to finish at 18,765 yuan ($2,577.26) per metric ton. Floods impacted some production areas, with harvesting in domestic production region Yunnan gradually halting, causing raw material prices to rebound, said China’s state-backed Xinhua Information Service in a note.

It is expected that short-term rubber prices will be strong, and attention should be paid to the impact of subsequent weather changes on raw material supply, added Xinhua. Thailand’s meteorological agency warned of heavy to very heavy rains that may cause flash floods in the country’s southern region from Dec. 3-5. Southern Thailand saw “abundant rainfall almost the entire week” from Nov. 25-Dec. 1, resulting in “prolonged flooding in many places”, the agency said.

Yen Shanghai Futures Exchange rubber Japanese rubber

