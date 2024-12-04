Activities of Karachi Port Trust

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 178,368 tonnes of cargo comprising 140,357 tonnes of import cargo and 38,011 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 140,357 comprised of 105,736 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 11,075 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,346 tonnes of Chickpeas & 22,200 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 38,011 comprised of 33,167 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 349 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 4,495 tonnes of Rice.

Around, 07 ships namely, Interasia Amplify, Wan Hai 611, Kmtc Colombo, Assison, Jing Chang, Vtc Dragon & Oceanlady berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 04 ships namely, Cma Cgm Ningbo, One Responsibility, Hong Da Xin 68 & Pagoda sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024