Hajj 2025: banks start receiving applications from today

BR Web Desk Published November 18, 2024 Updated November 18, 2024 06:56pm

The process for receiving Hajj applications has started today (Monday) at 15 designated bank branches across the country.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the intending pilgrims are required to deposit Rs200,000 with each Hajj application.

The second instalment will be collected after balloting. However, the remaining Hajj dues must be paid between February 1 and February 10, he added.

The quota for the government Hajj scheme is 89,605. Of these, 5,000 seats have been allocated for Overseas Pakistanis under the sponsorship scheme. Overseas Pakistanis will need to make a one-time payment in US dollars.

Government announces Hajj Policy 2025

The government Hajj package includes airfare, meals, training, accommodation and vaccination.

According to the spokesperson, individuals with severe and complex medical conditions and children under the age of twelve will not be allowed to travel for Hajj. Moreover, pregnant women in advanced stages will also be ineligible to travel.

He said that the ministry will monitor the performance of hundreds of bank branches directly through a dashboard.

