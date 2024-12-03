AGL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.82%)
AIRLINK 156.72 Increased By ▲ 14.25 (10%)
BOP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.33%)
CNERGY 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (17.31%)
DCL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
DFML 39.92 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.22%)
DGKC 89.69 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.43%)
FCCL 38.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
FFBL 77.68 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.31%)
FFL 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.17%)
HUBC 109.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.19%)
HUMNL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
KEL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
KOSM 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.9%)
MLCF 45.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.93%)
NBP 74.70 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.47%)
OGDC 190.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.74%)
PAEL 27.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
PIBTL 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
PPL 164.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.3%)
PRL 27.39 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.09%)
PTC 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.42%)
SEARL 95.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.03%)
TELE 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.43%)
TPLP 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TREET 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
TRG 61.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.62%)
UNITY 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 11,093 Decreased By -2.6 (-0.02%)
BR30 33,301 Increased By 46.9 (0.14%)
KSE100 103,593 Increased By 317.8 (0.31%)
KSE30 32,008 Increased By 38.9 (0.12%)
Dec 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei rises as chip stocks track Wall Street bounce

Reuters Published 03 Dec, 2024 11:31am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday as semiconductor-related shares climbed on the back of a strong overnight performance by their US peers on Wall Street.

The Nikkei was up 1.7% at 39,183.16, as of 0209 GMT, while the broader Topix climbed 1.3%.

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indexes scored record closing highs on Monday, boosted by tech-related shares following the market’s strong November gains.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index added 2.6%. Japan’s major technology shares followed suit, with shares of chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron up 4.1%, contributing 95 points to the Nikkei’s nearly 671-point gain.

AI-focused startup investor SoftBank Group rose 3.7% and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest gained 3%.

Shares of fellow chip-related firm Disco Corp surged nearly 7%, while peer Screen Holdings was up 5.4% to land them among the Nikkei’s best performers by percentage.

Lasertec was up 5.5%. Gains were broad across the Nikkei’s 225 constituents as investor sentiment improved, with 192 shares advancing and 30 declining, while three shares remained untraded.

“Last week, Japan’s stock market saw caution about news related to tariff increases under the incoming Trump administration,” said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

Japan’s Nikkei erases losses to end higher

Losses were concentrated among economically sensitive sectors, she said, adding that this week though investors appear to be buying back those shares.

Shipping and electric machinery, both considered to be cyclical sectors, were among top performers on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sectors.

Shipper Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha advanced 5.4%.

Among other major shares on Tuesday, Uniqlo parent firm Fast Retailing rose 1.8% to add support to the overall index, and semiconductor silicon wafer maker Shin-Etsu Chemical added 2.2%.

Automakers Toyota Motor and Honda Motor gained 1.3% and 1.4%, respectively.

Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei rises as chip stocks track Wall Street bounce

Want to see Pakistani govt engage, deal with peaceful protests respectfully: US State Dept

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

PM foresees cut in policy rate

Those who violated law during PTI protest must be punished as per law: PM Shehbaz

Oil prices trade in tight range ahead of OPEC+ meeting

UBL board approves merger with Silk Bank via share swap

KSA investments: PM expresses satisfaction over progress

FCDO supports reforms programme: Aurangzeb

Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited moves toward voluntary winding-up

Jul-Nov exports up 12.57pc to $13.691bn YoY

Read more stories