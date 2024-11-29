Govt will create Anti-Riots Force: PM

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to tackle violent protests in the country particularly in the federal capital, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the government will create an Anti-Riots Force to cope with similar situations in future more effectively.

The prime minister while chairing a meeting to review law and order situation in the country, said that the force will be equipped with professional training and necessary equipment in line with international standards.

He said that legal actions will be taken against those who damage public and private property, along with armed individuals.

He directed the authorities to put in place a comprehensive strategy to prevent any future attempts to march towards Islamabad or any other city for personal or political gains.

He maintained that those who attempted to bankrupt the country to save their government were brought to justice.

He was briefed on the recent protests across the country, where demonstrators targeted government property and attacked police and Rangers personnel.

The government, he added, demonstrated restraint by preventing armed individuals from spreading chaos under the guise of peaceful protests – a claim which the PTI rejects and accuses Sharif administration and the military for the infamous police killings of non-violent demonstrators.

“Instead of following legal procedures, repeated efforts were made to create chaos by mobilizing forces towards Islamabad, attempting to spread unrest across the country” said Sharif.

He said during the mobilization of these disruptive elements, several security forces’ personnel were injured and martyred.

“How can these individuals claim to be revolutionary when they are attempting to destroy the nation and create chaos,” he questioned. He directed that immediate legal action be taken against the elements involved in the violent mob that marched towards Islamabad.

He also emphasised the need for further improvements in the prosecution system.

“Once the disruptive group dispersed, the stock exchange crossed the 100,000 points mark,” he said, adding, “The country suffered billions in losses due to these attempts to spread disorder.”

Sharif held the “disruptive group” and its masterminds responsible for the economic damage. He called for the immediate identification and punishment of the disruptive elements within the group.

“The entire nation including myself pays tribute to the security personnel who sacrificed their lives while performing their duties during this turmoil,” he added. He also called for bringing to justice those responsible for inciting public agitation, uncertainty, and unrest during the recent events.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024