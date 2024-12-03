Surge in terrorism, vandalism: Formation of high-level JTF announced

ISLAMABAD: In response to the recent surge in terrorism, vandalism, and a coordinated malicious campaign targeting Pakistan’s state apparatus, the Prime Minister’s Office has announced the formation of a high-level Joint Task Force (JTF).

The decision, detailed in an official notification dated December 1, 2024, aimed to address the disinformation campaigns and ensure accountability for those behind efforts to destabilise the country’s social and security fabric.

The notification highlighted a growing trend of both domestic and international platforms disseminating fabricated content designed to tarnish Pakistan’s image. These campaigns, the document notes, have been orchestrated to create social unrest, incite violence, and promote false narratives of human rights violations.

The government has expressed particular concern over efforts to exploit political and ethnic divisions, targeting audiences at home and abroad.

The JTF will be chaired by the chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and include senior officials from key government departments and agencies:

1- Joint Secretary, Ministry of Interior

2- Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

3- Director Cyber Crime Wing, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)

4- Director IT, Ministry of IT & Telecom

5- Joint Director, Intelligence Bureau

6- DIG Police, ICT

7- Representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other co-opted members as required.

According to the notification, the task force has been directed to (I) Identify and investigate individuals, groups, and organizations involved in spreading fake and misleading information, specifically concerning the political unrest in Islamabad from November 24 to 27, 2024, (ii)Track and trace perpetrators within Pakistan and abroad, ensuring they face legal consequences as per the country’s laws, (iii) Propose policy recommendations to bridge gaps and strengthen mechanisms against malicious propaganda.

The JTF has been given a strict deadline of 10 days to submit its findings and initiate legal action against the culprits.

According to the notification, the campaign sought to undermine law and order, further dividing the populace along political and ethnic lines. “The state will not tolerate any efforts to destabilize the country through misinformation,” a government official remarked, emphasizing the importance of coordinated action to safeguard national interests.

The prime minister’s directive underscored the administration’s resolve to address the challenges posed by fake news and digital disinformation, especially in a rapidly evolving media landscape.

According to the sources, this move signalled the government’s intent to enhance regulatory oversight of digital platforms and combat misinformation through institutional mechanisms. Analysts believe the task force’s recommendations could result in stricter laws governing media and social platforms in Pakistan.

The JTF’s findings are eagerly awaited as they could set a precedent for how Pakistan addresses the complex interplay of media freedom and national security.

